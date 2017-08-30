Joycons $74 gray $79 splatoon, Pro controller $68 gray or splatoon, $47 switch games
By jefffisher, Today, 05:37 AM
#1 CAG Ultra Noob CAGiversary! 44 Posts Joined 4.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:37 AM
https://www.Amazon.co.uk
use promo codes
VG5OFF35 for £5 off £35
VG10OFF75 for £10 off £75
VG20OFF150 for £20 off £150
all prices are for slowest shipping method expect about 2 weeks for arrival
gray joycon $73.74 shipped
Splatoon joycon $78.37 shipped
Either color pro controller $67.15
it also makes mario kart 8 deluxe, Pokken Tournament & many other switch games $47 each shipped
joycons straps added to any order work out to be about $5.81 each shipped
there is no tax in the united states when buying from Amazon.co.uk
the source is this page here which i found on amazon itself at the top of a video game page
https://www.amazon.c...rd_i=B072X4LP5Z
ignore where it says this item does not ship to the united states the switch console itself wont but any other item will, i have ordered both games & controllers with no problems if it lets you check out they will ship
games under £42 wont be eligible without adding more items to your cart
£5 off £35 is actually £5 off £42
£10 off £75 is actually £10 off £90
£20 off £150 is actually £20 off £180
the reason for this is the way UK calculates taxes do not try contacting amazon support about this
£1=$1.27
you can not use the coupons more than once but you can use each coupon 1 time for a total savings of £35=$44.44
coupon works on preorders and backorders buy more at once to save on shipping costs
deal is set to end september 3rd 7pm est 4pm pst but don't count on it to last that long
do not buy 3DS games or consoles 3DS is not region free like the switch
I'm not sure but I think this is for items sold and shipped by Amazon only
use promo codes
VG5OFF35 for £5 off £35
VG10OFF75 for £10 off £75
VG20OFF150 for £20 off £150
all prices are for slowest shipping method expect about 2 weeks for arrival
gray joycon $73.74 shipped
Splatoon joycon $78.37 shipped
Either color pro controller $67.15
it also makes mario kart 8 deluxe, Pokken Tournament & many other switch games $47 each shipped
joycons straps added to any order work out to be about $5.81 each shipped
there is no tax in the united states when buying from Amazon.co.uk
the source is this page here which i found on amazon itself at the top of a video game page
https://www.amazon.c...rd_i=B072X4LP5Z
ignore where it says this item does not ship to the united states the switch console itself wont but any other item will, i have ordered both games & controllers with no problems if it lets you check out they will ship
games under £42 wont be eligible without adding more items to your cart
£5 off £35 is actually £5 off £42
£10 off £75 is actually £10 off £90
£20 off £150 is actually £20 off £180
the reason for this is the way UK calculates taxes do not try contacting amazon support about this
£1=$1.27
you can not use the coupons more than once but you can use each coupon 1 time for a total savings of £35=$44.44
coupon works on preorders and backorders buy more at once to save on shipping costs
deal is set to end september 3rd 7pm est 4pm pst but don't count on it to last that long
do not buy 3DS games or consoles 3DS is not region free like the switch
I'm not sure but I think this is for items sold and shipped by Amazon only
Wiki Post Updated -- by
This is a new wiki post. Click here to edit the post!
#2 For the Horde! CAGiversary! 4893 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:49 AM
Yes there is! It's called use tax. Nearly every state in the union has it in one form or another.
there is no tax in the united states
- ThatOneGuyWho likes this
#3 CAG Ultra Noob CAGiversary! 44 Posts Joined 4.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:18 AM
Fixed.
Yes there is! It's called use tax. Nearly every state in the union has it in one form or another.
And I should have probably mentioned the price for the Splatoon joycons is the £69.99 ones sold by Amazon not the £83 ones by a third party
#4 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1009 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:43 AM
if only these codes work for our snes preorders