Clearance Game Guides at Wallyworld

By Doubletriplekill, Today, 09:06 AM

#1 Doubletriplekill  

Doubletriplekill

Posted Today, 09:06 AM

Game guides between 5.00 and 1.00. Original prices 24.95 to 49.95.
Halo Wars 2 hard cover was 39.88 now 5.00. I picked up triforce heroes for 1.00, mass effect Andromeda for 2.00, Prey (hard cover) for 5.00 and Pokemon sun/moon for 2.00. I realize people don't always read entire posts but these are BOOKS. NOT THE GAMES. :\20170829_230820_Burst01.jpg

#2 sirtintly  

sirtintly

Posted Today, 09:15 AM

wtf is wally world? the theme park from National Lampoons Vacation?


#3 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 09:15 AM

Walmart?


