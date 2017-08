Posted Today, 03:25 AM

Square Enix Online Store is having a back to school sale. They don't have the free shipping over $100 anymore. I think shipping for one game is like $5.99 and if you order more than five games is like $11.99.

Free Final Fantasy XV SunShade with any physical goods purchase of $150 or more.

https://store.na.squ...school-sale-all