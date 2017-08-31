Best Buy DOTD: UFC 2 (PS4/XB1) - $19.99 / $15.99 GCU
By KemperJones, Today, 02:34 PM
Daddy
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
I have so many fond memories of the Undisputed series, particularly 3. I didn't get the first EA UFC, but got this one last year. Great game. Doesn't really play the same; it's not as arcadey, but there is still great fun to be had.
I have mild to moderate eczema
Posted Today, 03:05 PM
Ufc matches remind me of my childhood. Mama was a beast.