CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

The gang talks Mario + Rabbids, Everybody's Golf, a $100 SNES Cartridge, and so much more!

Best Buy DOTD: UFC 2 (PS4/XB1) - $19.99 / $15.99 GCU

By KemperJones, Today, 02:34 PM

#1 KemperJones  

KemperJones

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

PS4

XB1


#2 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

I have so many fond memories of the Undisputed series, particularly 3. I didn't get the first EA UFC, but got this one last year. Great game. Doesn't really play the same; it's not as arcadey, but there is still great fun to be had.


#3 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Ufc matches remind me of my childhood. Mama was a beast.
