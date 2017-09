Posted Today, 01:42 PM

Supposedly starting today the $400 psvr was supposed to be adding the camera (which is required) ymmv online doesn't mention it. They're probably just trying to get rid of the non-camera included stock ($60 by itself new)



Worlds bundle is $450 now including the move controllers ($100 new and vr worlds collection thingy)



I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3