Fry's Ads 9/3-9

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$3.99

Hori 3DS Generic AC Adapter



$6.99

3DS Rainbow Stylus Pack



$12.99

Pikachu Hard Pouch



$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199

New 3DS XL Handheld



PS4



$39.99

Knack II (Avail. Tue.)



$49.99

Birthdays: The Beginning: Limited Edition



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)



$59.99

Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)



$60

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



less than $349 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Playstation VR



$449

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)



Switch



$7.99

Screen Protector



$24.99

Switch Starter Kit: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

The Binding of Isaac+

Puyo Puyo Tetris



$54.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle



XBox One



$24.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership



$59.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset

XBox One Headset (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)



$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$59.99

Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)



$60

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset



$64.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Blue Wireless Controller

Wireless Controller: Winter Force Special Edition



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99

HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset



$249

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1, Free Game priced $49.99 and up

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up



PC



$8.99

Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard and Mouse



$39.99

Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse

Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

Corsair Void USB Carbon Gaming Headset



$60

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Logitech G710 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99

HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset



$99.99

Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.99

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Blu-Ray



$5.99

The Blind Side

Friday

The Goonies

Gremlins

The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)

Happy Feet

Space Jam

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time

Vacation (2015) (Blu+DVD)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



$6.99

300/300: Rise of an Empire

Annabelle (Blu+DVD)

Blended (Blu+DVD)

Caddyshack

Get Hard (Blu+DVD)

Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)

In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)

It (1990)

Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)

We're the Millers



$12.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Independence Day (4K+Blu)



$14.99

The Lego Movie (Blu+DVD)

Suicide Squad: Extended Cut (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Logan (4K+Blu) (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Planet Earth II



$29.99

Ghost in the Shell 3D (2017) (Blu3D+Blu)



$34.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Planet Earth II (4K)



$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

All 4K Titles



Price varies (up to 46% off)

The 10th Kingdom

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Blackbeard

Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Lonesome Dove: The Original Mini-Series

Marco Polo

Miami Vice: The Complete Series

The Poseidon Adventure

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition

The Titanic: The Epic Miniseries Event



DVD



$39.99

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series



Price varies (up to 46% off)

Bewitched: The Complete Series

The Cosby Show: The Complete Series

Mad About You: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

Party of Five: The Complete Series

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

Rosanne: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series

Wings: The Complete Series

