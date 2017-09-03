Fry's Ads 9/3-9

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$3.99
Hori 3DS Generic AC Adapter
$6.99
3DS Rainbow Stylus Pack
$12.99
Pikachu Hard Pouch
$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
New 3DS XL Handheld
PS4
$39.99
Knack II (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
Birthdays: The Beginning: Limited Edition
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)
$59.99
Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)
$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
less than $349 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Playstation VR
$449
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)
Switch
$7.99
Screen Protector
$24.99
Switch Starter Kit: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
The Binding of Isaac+
Puyo Puyo Tetris
$54.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
XBox One
$24.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$59.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset
XBox One Headset (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$59.99
Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)
$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset
$64.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Blue Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Winter Force Special Edition
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset
$249
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
PC
$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
$39.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse
Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair Void USB Carbon Gaming Headset
$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Logitech G710 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset
$99.99
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Blu-Ray
$5.99
The Blind Side
Friday
The Goonies
Gremlins
The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)
Happy Feet
Space Jam
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time
Vacation (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
$6.99
300/300: Rise of an Empire
Annabelle (Blu+DVD)
Blended (Blu+DVD)
Caddyshack
Get Hard (Blu+DVD)
Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)
In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)
It (1990)
Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)
We're the Millers
$12.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Independence Day (4K+Blu)
$14.99
The Lego Movie (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Extended Cut (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Logan (4K+Blu) (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Planet Earth II
$29.99
Ghost in the Shell 3D (2017) (Blu3D+Blu)
$34.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Planet Earth II (4K)
$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles
Price varies (up to 46% off)
The 10th Kingdom
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Blackbeard
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Lonesome Dove: The Original Mini-Series
Marco Polo
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
The Poseidon Adventure
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
The Titanic: The Epic Miniseries Event
DVD
$39.99
The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series
Price varies (up to 46% off)
Bewitched: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Rosanne: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
Wings: The Complete Series
