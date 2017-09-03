Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

The gang talks Mario + Rabbids, Everybody's Golf, a $100 SNES Cartridge, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 9/3-9

By fidodido, Today, 05:05 AM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$3.99
Hori 3DS Generic AC Adapter

$6.99
3DS Rainbow Stylus Pack

$12.99
Pikachu Hard Pouch

$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
New 3DS XL Handheld

PS4 :ps4:

$39.99
Knack II (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
Birthdays: The Beginning: Limited Edition

$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)

$59.99
Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)

$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

less than $349 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Playstation VR

$449
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)

Switch

$7.99
Screen Protector

$24.99
Switch Starter Kit: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
The Binding of Isaac+
Puyo Puyo Tetris

$54.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

XBox One :xb1:

$24.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership

$59.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset
XBox One Headset (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$59.99
Destiny 2 (Avail. Wed.)

$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset

$64.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Blue Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Winter Force Special Edition

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset

$249
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up

PC :pc:

$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

$39.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse
Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair Void USB Carbon Gaming Headset

$60
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Logitech G710 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$79.99 (w. Sun. promo code) / $99.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset

$99.99
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99
Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Blu-Ray :br:

$5.99
The Blind Side
Friday
The Goonies
Gremlins
The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)
Happy Feet
Space Jam
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time
Vacation (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

$6.99
300/300: Rise of an Empire
Annabelle (Blu+DVD)
Blended (Blu+DVD)
Caddyshack
Get Hard (Blu+DVD)
Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)
In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)
It (1990)
Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)
We're the Millers

$12.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Independence Day (4K+Blu)

$14.99
The Lego Movie (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Extended Cut (Blu+DVD)

$19.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Logan (4K+Blu) (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Planet Earth II

$29.99
Ghost in the Shell 3D (2017) (Blu3D+Blu)

$34.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Planet Earth II (4K)

$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles

Price varies (up to 46% off)
The 10th Kingdom
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Blackbeard
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Lonesome Dove: The Original Mini-Series
Marco Polo
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
The Poseidon Adventure
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
The Titanic: The Epic Miniseries Event

DVD :dvd:

$39.99
The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series

Price varies (up to 46% off)
Bewitched: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Rosanne: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
Wings: The Complete Series
 


Japakneez  

Japakneez

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

Puyo tetris for $25! Great deal, love that game.
