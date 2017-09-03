Jump to content

CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

The gang talks Mario + Rabbids, Everybody's Golf, a $100 SNES Cartridge, and so much more!

(DEAD)$100 best buy e-gift card for $85 from kroger 9/2-9/9 (max 3 GCs)

By srac84, Today, 05:28 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

http://krogeroffer.h...st-buy-egift-15

 

offer valid 9/2/17 - 9/9/17

 

seems the max is 3 card as it says max $45 discount total


#2 Zaku77  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

Woukd this work at Fred Meyer's, too?

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

#3 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

Woukd this work at Fred Meyer's, too?

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

online only? just use the link


#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

damn that was fast - sold out


#5 Zaku77  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

online only? just use the link

Gotcha. My Tapatalk has been acting up, so links aren't working for me right now. I'll go take a look on their site. Thanks!

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

#6 trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

damn that was fast - sold out

it was up hours ago on SD


#7 baboonfreak  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

This sold out like 20 mins before op posted. Tried to get it then but already gone.


#8 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

sorry guys


