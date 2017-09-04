Jump to content

$150 Best Buy Gift Card and $15 Ebay gift card for $150 at EBAY

By asgaga, Today, 03:30 PM

#1 asgaga  

asgaga

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

http://www.ebay.com/...5079:5000006550

 

max is 3 

 

updated post sorry 


#2 nabor605  

nabor605

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Worked with 3 now, thanks!

#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

So uh....that says $15 ebay code

You can't buy gift cards with eBay gift cards anymore, I believe.
If so, you're stuck with physical ebay purchases

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#4 Mako1215  

Mako1215

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

It's a $150 BB giftcard with a $15 ebay code. Not $165 BB GC unless I'm missing something.



First, how can you claim prior non-existance to devalue a movement? I am sure the civil rights movement would love that. "Well, there was no movement to free the slaves before, so why is it relavent now?"

518793.png

#5 nabor605  

nabor605

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Well shit, guess I'll have to deal with $45 of eBay funds :/

#6 bengi15  

bengi15

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

ebay gc ummm


#7 JoshTX  

JoshTX

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Nothing wrong with $30 or $45 ebay money if you were going to buy a Switch, PS4 Pro, or XB1 or whatever from BB anyway.  


joshTX.png

#8 Finger_Shocker  

Finger_Shocker

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

No buying GC with GC kills this deal


#9 ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

No buying GC with GC kills this deal


Not really. Plenty of stuff one could use eBay gcs for.

#10 62t  

62t

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

No buying GC with GC kills this deal

There are $15 off $75 ebay offer like every month


3DS FC 0731-4770-3312

#11 asgaga  

asgaga

Posted Today, 06:57 PM


 

Well shit, guess I'll have to deal with $45 of eBay funds :/

what you can do is buy something on ebay where best buy is the seller

 

http://stores.ebay.c...5573.m570.l1523

 

buy something for store pickup and when you pick it up tell them you dont want it and either ask for a gift card or have what you want and do a exchange.


