Knack 2 free On PSN New Zealand

Region free, so will work on your main. Just need to make an account
https://store.playst...NACK20000000000
Posted Today, 09:22 PM
Posted Today, 09:24 PM
Only if i had an account...
Posted Today, 09:24 PM
Australia and Russia, too. Big thanks to allgamesdelta for pointing it out to me. It comes with the avatars and soundtrack, too.
AUS: https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-au/games/knack-2/cid=EP9000-CUSA07670_00-KNACK20000000000
ZEA: https://store.playst...NACK20000000000
RUS: https://store.playst...ver=4.20.9:home
Posted Today, 09:24 PM
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
How do I edit my location?
Go private on your browser, and then click the link. Thats what I did, should be able to make a new zealand account.
Posted Today, 09:27 PM
can i use the same email acct as my US PSN?
Posted Today, 09:28 PM
If you use gmail, add punctuation somewhere in your username (ex: bapp.t instead of bappt) and it will count as a different email but go to your inbox.
Posted Today, 09:32 PM
Posted Today, 09:33 PM
It's not verified in any way. As long as the lines are filled they don't care.
Posted Today, 09:35 PM
Just put in an address for a McDonalds or something. That's what I did.
Posted Today, 09:36 PM
http://www.fakenamegenerator.com
Select Australia.
Also, once purchased how do I download it? Just log into it on my PS4 I assume?
Posted Today, 09:36 PM
Pick an international restaurant chain near you. There is probably one in the country of your choice, and that location probably has an address.
Posted Today, 09:37 PM
Posted Today, 09:38 PM
Good find!
Posted Today, 09:39 PM
They would just pull the license from your NZ/AU PSN account.
Posted Today, 09:39 PM
I just put 123 in the first line and sydney in the city line.. that's all it wanted
Posted Today, 09:42 PM
I leaned on my keyboard for the address.
And I added it to the "BASKET" and checked out.
Posted Today, 09:44 PM
cool got it! do we have to download it now before they probably revoke the license? :p
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
Posted Today, 09:49 PM
So gotta just log in with the new account to download, right?
Any potential that Sony could actually brick your PS4 with the account set up for this?
Why in the hell would this brick your console?
Posted Today, 09:52 PM
You should download and then go completely offline, until you finish the game.
Don't know if that's worth it for Knack 2 though.
Posted Today, 09:53 PM
For the life of me I can't sign on into Playstation store on a browser. Any suggestions? Manually sign on into my PS4 and download with new AUS account?
Posted Today, 09:56 PM
Posted Today, 10:04 PM
Thanks op! Made an Aus account and downloading now. Since most of my psn friends are Aussie, I sent them a message to grab it too.
Posted Today, 10:04 PM
Worked. Just created a New Zealand account which took like 5 minutes, added to basket and got full game plus the soundtrack for free. Sweet.
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
Profit. Got it downloaded on my PS4 already.
Hopefully the license doesn't get pulled within a day
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
Posted Today, 10:06 PM
Posted Today, 10:06 PM
Just logged into my PS4 Pro as Aussie Me and there it was. Downloading now.
Does Australia get a different PS Plus selection? If so, it might be worth having another sub...
Edit: It looks like they don't get PS3 or Vita games, so not worth the trouble for me.
Posted Today, 10:09 PM
Someone wanna make an extra account for me? I'm at work and want this lol, willing to pay you $5 PayPal for the trouble!
PM'd ill do it for you.