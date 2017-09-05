Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

CAGcast #512: Pancake Fishing

The gang talks Mario + Rabbids, Everybody's Golf, a $100 SNES Cartridge, and so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

Knack 2 free On PSN New Zealand

By asspickle, Today, 09:22 PM

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Today, 09:22 PM

Region free, so will work on your main. Just need to make an account :)

 

https://store.playst...NACK20000000000


gwaki  

gwaki

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

Only if i had an account...


ohram  

ohram

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

Australia and Russia, too. Big thanks to allgamesdelta for pointing it out to me. It comes with the avatars and soundtrack, too.

 

AUS: https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-au/games/knack-2/cid=EP9000-CUSA07670_00-KNACK20000000000

ZEA: https://store.playst...NACK20000000000

RUS: https://store.playst...ver=4.20.9:home


:twoguns:

Chalupa Batman  

Chalupa Batman

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

How do I edit my location?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

How do I edit my location?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Go private on your browser, and then click the link. Thats what I did, should be able to make a new zealand account.


trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

can i use the same email acct as my US PSN?


bappt  

bappt

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

If you use gmail, add punctuation somewhere in your username (ex: bapp.t instead of bappt) and it will count as a different email but go to your inbox.


trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

i gotta make up an Australia address. smh


bappt  

bappt

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

It's not verified in any way. As long as the lines are filled they don't care.


gd224  

gd224

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

i gotta make up an Australia address. smh

Just put in an address for a McDonalds or something. That's what I did.


855956.png?16508536

:xb1: Forza Horizon 3, Skyrim, NHL 17

:ps4: Rock Band 4, WWE 2K17, NASCAR Heat Evolution    :3ds: Pokemon Sun

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

i gotta make up an Australia address. smh

http://www.fakenamegenerator.com

 

Select Australia.

 

Also, once purchased how do I download it? Just log into it on my PS4 I assume?




 

Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

Pick an international restaurant chain near you.  There is probably one in the country of your choice, and that location probably has an address.


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 09:37 PM

So gotta just log in with the new account to download, right?

Any potential that Sony could actually brick your PS4 with the account set up for this?

PrinnyJ  

PrinnyJ

Posted Today, 09:38 PM

Good find!


f9509b11-21f8-4b63-811c-78542e58e3cf_zps

Latest reviews: Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS4)

Moero Chronicle (PC/Steam)

Twitch: SaHDGamer   |   PezoftheMind (formerly Xpound)

bappt  

bappt

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

They would just pull the license from your NZ/AU PSN account. 


menewbe  

menewbe

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

i gotta make up an Australia address. smh

I just put 123 in the first line and sydney in the city line.. that's all it wanted


TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 09:42 PM

I leaned on my keyboard for the address.

 

And I added it to the "BASKET" and checked out.


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

cool got it! do we have to download it now before they probably revoke the license? :p


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

cool got it! do we have to download it now before they probably revoke the license? :p


If they did pull the license, I don’t know think it would matter if you had it downloaded or not. It just would stop working.

mywhitenoise  

mywhitenoise

Posted Today, 09:49 PM

So gotta just log in with the new account to download, right?

Any potential that Sony could actually brick your PS4 with the account set up for this?

Why in the hell would this brick your console?


Posted Image

TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 09:52 PM

cool got it! do we have to download it now before they probably revoke the license? :p

You should download and then go completely offline, until you finish the game.

 

Don't know if that's worth it for Knack 2 though.


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

pstash78  

pstash78

Posted Today, 09:53 PM

For the life of me I can't sign on into Playstation store on a browser.  Any suggestions?  Manually sign on into my PS4 and download with new AUS account?


There are 4 types of people in this website: Cheap Ass Gamers, New Ass Gamers, Late Ass Gamers, & Frugal Ass Gamers. CAGs are known to be on top of the deals to be had. NAGs are the lazy newbies looking for deals without putting simple effort into a quick search just a finger click(s) away for the earlier posts within the same forum. LAGs are known to be late to the discussion of known deals.

An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 09:56 PM

Thanks for sharing! I bought it with a newly created New Zealand account. So now I assume I add that account to my PS4 and simply download it?

lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 10:04 PM

Thanks op! Made an Aus account and downloading now. Since most of my psn friends are Aussie, I sent them a message to grab it too.


Linus_  

Linus_

Posted Today, 10:04 PM

Worked. Just created a New Zealand account which took like 5 minutes, added to basket and got full game plus the soundtrack for free. Sweet.


Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

Profit. Got it downloaded on my PS4 already. 

Hopefully the license doesn't get pulled within a day   :-$

 

 

Spoiler


VitafullxJAYx3.png

 

1065569.png

vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

thanks, picked Russian cause game play you.

jlazenby1  

jlazenby1

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

Someone wanna make an extra account for me? I'm at work and want this lol, willing to pay you $5 PayPal for the trouble!

epobirs  

epobirs

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

Just logged into my PS4 Pro as Aussie Me and there it was. Downloading now.

 

 

Does Australia get a different PS Plus selection? If so, it might be worth having another sub...

 

Edit: It looks like they don't get PS3 or Vita games, so not worth the trouble for me.


If I thought I needed to get out in the sunshine I'd play Boktai.

Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 10:09 PM

Someone wanna make an extra account for me? I'm at work and want this lol, willing to pay you $5 PayPal for the trouble!

PM'd ill do it for you. 


VitafullxJAYx3.png

 

1065569.png

