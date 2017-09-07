Jump to content

Gamestop Strategy Guide Penny deals (0.01)

By geechy, Today, 06:54 PM
Strategy guides

#1 geechy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

geechy

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Hello, first time posting here. I was casually searching through the clearance bins and found 3 strategy guides for a penny each. Best one was Zelda Breath Of The Wild complete official guide, The Elder Scrolls v: Skyrim Special Edition, and Watchdogs 2 Collector's Edition. I ended up buying the first 2, but I let the store associate get the Watchdogs cause he was bummed he didn't know they had it still in store. He actually gave me a dollar coin in exchange lol. If you have found any deals feel free to post down in the comments, y'all have a good one.


#2 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

https://www.cheapass...2nd-post/page-1

These are also supposed to be destroyed, not sold. Very YMMV.

Currently playing:   :vita: DanganRonpa, :ps4: Uncharted Collection, :xb1: The Division

Recently platinumed: :ps4: Witcher 3 :vita: Tales of Hearts R :ps3: Tales of Xilla, Tales of Xillia 2,  :vita: Persona 4 Golden,  :vita: Steins;Gate, :vita: Odin Sphere

#3 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

What. The. Hell.

 

 

What. The. Hell. 


www.bighugenerd.com

#4 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   794 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

So YMMV?

#5 geechy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

geechy

Posted Today, 07:07 PM

So YMMV?

I guess, it my definite first time finding a deal like this


#6 geechy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

geechy

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

I figure they would do that, than give it to the people who might still want them. If I find any more I'll be sure to post to the link you provided. 

 


These are also supposed to be destroyed, not sold. Very YMMV.


#7 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Wow pretty early for BOTW to be clearanced, too bad there is no way for me to track one down ATM


#8 z24buddy   Skilled Cactus Killer CAGiversary!   542 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

z24buddy

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

What. The. Hell.

IKR? How many alts does this guy have? Account since 2010 and this is the first post? IATCG needs to try harder.


#9 geechy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

geechy

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

Hi, I was going to make a new profile, but forgot that I made one long ago. Didn't feel the need to close that one down and make a new one. What is an alt by the way?

Hi, I was going to make a new profile, but forgot that I made one long ago. Didn't feel the need to close that one down and make a new one. What is an alt by the way? 


