Hello, first time posting here. I was casually searching through the clearance bins and found 3 strategy guides for a penny each. Best one was Zelda Breath Of The Wild complete official guide, The Elder Scrolls v: Skyrim Special Edition, and Watchdogs 2 Collector's Edition. I ended up buying the first 2, but I let the store associate get the Watchdogs cause he was bummed he didn't know they had it still in store. He actually gave me a dollar coin in exchange lol. If you have found any deals feel free to post down in the comments, y'all have a good one.
Gamestop Strategy Guide Penny deals (0.01)
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:54 PM
#2
Posted Today, 06:57 PM
These are also supposed to be destroyed, not sold. Very YMMV.
Currently playing: DanganRonpa, Uncharted Collection, The Division
Recently platinumed: Witcher 3 Tales of Hearts R Tales of Xilla, Tales of Xillia 2, Persona 4 Golden, Steins;Gate, Odin Sphere
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1787 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:57 PM
Hello, first time posting here. I was casually searching through the clearance bins and found 3 strategy guides for a penny each. Best one was Zelda Breath Of The Wild complete official guide, The Elder Scrolls v: Skyrim Special Edition, and Watchdogs 2 Collector's Edition. I ended up buying the first 2, but I let the store associate get the Watchdogs cause he was bummed he didn't know they had it still in store. He actually gave me a dollar coin in exchange lol. If you have found any deals feel free to post down in the comments, y'all have a good one.
What. The. Hell.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 794 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:59 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:07 PM
So YMMV?
I guess, it my definite first time finding a deal like this
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:09 PM
I figure they would do that, than give it to the people who might still want them. If I find any more I'll be sure to post to the link you provided.
These are also supposed to be destroyed, not sold. Very YMMV.
#7
Posted Today, 07:42 PM
Wow pretty early for BOTW to be clearanced, too bad there is no way for me to track one down ATM
#8 Skilled Cactus Killer CAGiversary! 542 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:30 PM
What. The. Hell.
IKR? How many alts does this guy have? Account since 2010 and this is the first post? IATCG needs to try harder.
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:35 PM
IKR? How many alts does this guy have? Account since 2010 and this is the first post? IATCG needs to try harder.
Hi, I was going to make a new profile, but forgot that I made one long ago. Didn't feel the need to close that one down and make a new one. What is an alt by the way?
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Strategy guides
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Strategy Guides Galore Trading List
Started by scion of ys, 27 Jul 2014 guides, strategy guides
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Zygor Wildstar Addon Giveaway
Started by chewy22701, 23 Jul 2014 wildstar, wildstar guide and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Lowball Auctions →
[DEAD] Pre-Christmas blowout sale - Look for invoices!
Started by heatdolphins45, 14 May 2014 Lowball, strategy guides, DVDs
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
30% Off Strategy Guides @ Amazon (WORKS on Pre-Orders!)
Started by Jodou, 29 Nov 2013 amazon, strategy guides
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
[ENDED] Mercenary Kings Master Codex Retro-Inspired Strategy Guide & Art Book Kickstarter - 200+ Page Hardcover - $20
Started by Wayne Cabana, 21 Aug 2013 Strategy Guides, Limited and 8 more...
|