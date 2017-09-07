[DELL] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle 179.99 after GC

Hello stumbled upon this deal while browsing FB. It's the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle w/ $35 points for 179.99 after egiftcard savings.
http://www.dell.com/...19&sku=A9199786
Posted Today, 08:53 PM
Posted Today, 09:02 PM
Let's not do "after gift card" savings. This is $279.99 w/ a $100 gift card. You still have to spend $279.99 to get that gift card. Decent deal though.