* * - - - 7 votes

[DELL] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle+$100 Dell GC $279.99

By Duaber, Yesterday, 08:53 PM

#1 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Hello stumbled upon this deal while browsing FB. It's the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle w/ $35 points for 179.99 after egiftcard savings.

 

http://www.dell.com/...19&sku=A9199786


#2 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

Let's not do "after gift card" savings. This is $279.99 w/ a $100 gift card. You still have to spend $279.99 to get that gift card. Decent deal though.


#3 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

Misleading headline and marketing is misleading.

#4 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

Spongebob_Lifegard.jpg


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#5 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

Misleading headline and marketing is misleading.

Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks


#6 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks


Girlfriends are cheaper than hookers but they cost more.

Point is, this is not a $179.99 X1 bundle this is a $279.99 bundle with: "...a $100 Dell PROMO eGift Card sent via email within 20 days. Expires 90 days from issuance."
It's not even just a $100 gift card.

BUT: worth noting that this would be good for black friday

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#7 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

Yeah you should really change the subject to 279.99 with 100 GC.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#8 jax4ever2  

jax4ever2

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks

Yeah, but you didn't state the giftcard savings. What if it were $1179.99 with a $1000 giftcard? Yeah it'll still cost 179.99 net, but you're stuck with a giftcard that expires in 90 days.


#9 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

Yeah, but you didn't state the giftcard savings. What if it were $1179.99 with a $1000 giftcard? Yeah it'll still cost 179.99 net, but you're stuck with a giftcard that expires in 90 days.


Not to mention that sales tax on $1179

#10 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks

I did read.

It's not 179.99 after gift card. It's 279.99 with a 100 gift card. That is not the same, at all.

The new topic is clear though.
