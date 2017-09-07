[DELL] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle+$100 Dell GC $279.99

Hello stumbled upon this deal while browsing FB. It's the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle w/ $35 points for 179.99 after egiftcard savings.
http://www.dell.com/...19&sku=A9199786
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
Let's not do "after gift card" savings. This is $279.99 w/ a $100 gift card. You still have to spend $279.99 to get that gift card. Decent deal though.
Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Posted Today, 12:37 AM
Misleading headline and marketing is misleading.
Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks
Posted Today, 01:00 AM
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
Yeah you should really change the subject to 279.99 with 100 GC.
Posted Today, 01:43 AM
Yeah, but you didn't state the giftcard savings. What if it were $1179.99 with a $1000 giftcard? Yeah it'll still cost 179.99 net, but you're stuck with a giftcard that expires in 90 days.
Posted Today, 02:28 AM
Posted Today, 02:35 AM
I did read.
