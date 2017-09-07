[DELL] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle+$100 Dell GC $279.99

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

Girlfriends are cheaper than hookers but they cost more.Point is, this is not a $179.99 X1 bundle this is a $279.99 bundle with: "...a $100 Dell PROMO eGift Card sent via email within 20 days. Expires 90 days from issuance."It's not even just a $100 gift card.BUT: worth noting that this would be good for black friday

Both the topic and post clearly say 179.99 after giftcard savings. Please read before bashing it takes less than a minute to read the post. Thanks

