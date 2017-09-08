Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Best Buy Ad 9/10-9/16: Trade FIFA 17 and get a $10 coupon toward FIFA 18

By Tyrok, Today, 07:00 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $39.99
  • :ps4: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: PES 2018: Pro Evolution Soccer $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NASCAR Heat 2 $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: INSIDE/LIMBO Double Pack $29.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K18 Early Tip-Off Edition $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition $99.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 18 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA Live 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :3ds: Metroid: Samus Returns $39.99
  • :3ds: Metroid Samus Returns Special Edition $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30
  • Buy One, Get One 50% Off on Select Xbox One Value Games (Valid 9/10-10/7, Halo 5 and Forza 6 pictured)
  • Save $5 on select Nintendo 3DS Games (Ocarina of Time 3D pictured, may apply to most Nintendo Selects)

Everything Else:

  • New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition $199.99 (Available Friday)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Destiny 2 Console Bundle $449.99
  • Free 14-Day Trial of PlayStation Vue when you buy a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 3 Console Bundle $299.99 Save $50
  • Free Xbox One game $59.99 and under when you buy an Xbox One S 1TB Console
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Stereo Headset with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Get a $10 Xbox Live Credit when you buy 3-Months of Xbox Live
  • Trade in FIFA 17 and get a $10 coupon toward FIFA 18 in addition to the trade in value

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • The Mummy (2017) $19.99 Save $8
  • The Mummy (2017) Only @ BB Collector's Set $24.99 Save $5
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $19.99 Save $8
  • It Comes at Night $16.99 Save $2
  • The Hatred $13.99 Save $2
  • Psycho: Complete 4-Movie Collection Only @ BB $31.99
  • The Big Bang Theory: Season Ten $32.99 Save $7

New Release 4K UHD Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • The Mummy (2017) $29.99
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $27.99 Save $2
  • Zero Dark Thirty Only @ BB $19.99 + $5 My Best Buy Rewards
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial $27.99
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition $34.99
  • Get Out $27.99
  • Split $27.99
  • The Purge 3-Movie Collection $59.99

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:02 PM

This is all from a pre-release version of the digital ad. There is no fine print for the FIFA deal but it is likely the same as the Madden/NHL trade in promo.

 

COD Infinite Warfare, Black Ops III and BioShock Collection will be on sale but the prices aren't listed.


TireNinja  

TireNinja

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

A good deal on that Buy 1 get one 50% off for older value X1 games for GCU members. GCU should stack from my past experiences with similar promotions. Meaning 20% off 1st title & 70% off 2nd.

Zarski843  

Zarski843

Posted Today, 07:25 PM

Pro tip: the $10 coupon WILL NOT stack with the gamer's club unlocked discount. They didn't allow me to do it with Madden. It's one or the other, and GCU will give you $12 off as opposed to $10.

DeskLaser  

DeskLaser

Posted Today, 07:27 PM

Yes, it does, I used the $10 coupon for Madden and GCU at the same time just fine.
ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Pro tip: the $10 coupon WILL NOT stack with the gamer's club unlocked discount. They didn't allow me to do it with Madden. It's one or the other, and GCU will give you $12 off as opposed to $10.

False. You got screwed over. It absolutely does stack.

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Pro tip: the $10 coupon WILL NOT stack with the gamer's club unlocked discount. They didn't allow me to do it with Madden. It's one or the other, and GCU will give you $12 off as opposed to $10.

You got boned dude, they stack fine.  Brings the price down to $40.

 

I would go to the BB forums and let them know.  That manager needs to have a new asshole.


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Today, 07:56 PM

Time to go hunt for a cheap Fifa 17 lol looks like the ps3 version is the one giving the most value ATM, wonder if they will adjust them when this goes live.


Xer07  

Xer07

Posted Today, 08:06 PM

Pro tip: the $10 coupon WILL NOT stack with the gamer's club unlocked discount. They didn't allow me to do it with Madden. It's one or the other, and GCU will give you $12 off as opposed to $10.

LOL, Don't give a pro tip when you there are 4 other people who just disagreed with you.. and yes, YOU GOT SCREWED  :-.. I bought Madden with the coupon and GCU still applied.


Sunrisecityrider  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

No guaranteed TIV for Fifa17?

mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 09:00 PM

A good deal on that Buy 1 get one 50% off for older value X1 games for GCU members. GCU should stack from my past experiences with similar promotions. Meaning 20% off 1st title & 70% off 2nd.

It should but these promos tend to glitch when they go live.  Sometimes in a good way where the higher priced game is half off plus GCU, sometimes in a bad way where GCU doesn't initially stack on the half off.


scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

When was the last buy 2 get 1 free on xbox games at BB?  Seems overdue, or have they stopped running those sales?


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

This is all from a pre-release version of the digital ad. There is no fine print for the FIFA deal but it is likely the same as the Madden/NHL trade in promo.

COD Infinite Warfare, Black Ops III and BioShock Collection will be on sale but the prices aren't listed.

hoping for that BioShock collection finally hit 20 bucks before GCU.

