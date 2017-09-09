Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Nintendo Switch with Splatoon 2 + Neon Green/Neon Pink Joy-Cons (Walmart Exclusive) $379.99

By Jake-McCall, Sep 09 2017 05:11 AM
Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Walmart exclusive switch

#1 Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 09 September 2017 - 05:11 AM

The Walmart exclusive Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch bundle with the neon pink & green joy-cons, the Splatoon 2 game, as well as a Splatoon 2 themed Switch carrying case is now available at the Walmart website. MSRP $379.99. Not really a deal, but they do say that quantities will be limited, so get it while you can. Here is the link:

 

https://www.walmart....witch/394092847


#2 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 09 September 2017 - 05:18 AM

The Walmart exclusive Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch bundle with the neon pink & green joy-cons, the Splatoon 2 game, as well as a Splatoon 2 themed Switch carrying case is now available at the Walmart website. MSRP $379.99. Not really a deal, but they do say that quantities will be limited, so get it while you can. Here is the link:

 

https://www.walmart....witch/394092847

 

FYI, this was actually posted on the CAG twitter earlier today. Still the top RT on the profile.


#3 Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 09 September 2017 - 05:23 AM

FYI, this was actually posted on the CAG twitter earlier today. Still the top RT on the profile.

Well I just happened to see it while visiting Walmart.com. Didn't see a post about it on the CAG Video Game deals page, so I thought I'd post it myself.


#4 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 09 September 2017 - 05:44 AM

Well I just happened to see it while visiting Walmart.com. Didn't see a post about it on the CAG Video Game deals page, so I thought I'd post it myself.

 

I wasn't attacking you. I was just letting you know.


#5 Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 09 September 2017 - 05:49 AM

I wasn't attacking you. I was just letting you know.

What the..? I wasn't saying you were. I was just explaining why I posted it.


#6 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 09 September 2017 - 06:20 AM

What the..? I wasn't saying you were. I was just explaining why I posted it.

 

I figured that's why you posted it, and thus I assumed your follow-up post had a defensive tone. Some people do trigger easily on the internet haha.

 

Anyway, simple misunderstanding. We're all good. Have a good night.


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 09 September 2017 - 06:44 AM

Really wish they'd release the joy cons pack here

#8 Ben_X  

Ben_X

Posted 09 September 2017 - 12:49 PM

I want this so bad. Why can't I pull the trigger?

#9 Shojsauce   Owner of RewindReview CAGiversary!   986 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Shojsauce

Posted 09 September 2017 - 12:49 PM

My local Walmart had about 8 of the console bundle yesterday when I was there. No trace of the joycon pack though. My wife would be really into having a set with that color combo.

Totally not batman...

#10 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 09 September 2017 - 01:12 PM

My local Walmart had about 8 of the console bundle yesterday when I was there. No trace of the joycon pack though. My wife would be really into having a set with that color combo.

Unless it changes we won't be getting just the pink/green joycon in America without buying this bundle. 

 

As of now, Amazon.co.uk is your best bet for ordering them. They're still more expensive than the Splatoon 2 Pro Controller though. 


#11 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4598 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 09 September 2017 - 01:13 PM

I want this so bad. Why can't I pull the trigger?

Why do you want it so bad is the question to ask? Is there games you want to play currently? Any coming soon you want?

 

Do you see a value for the current price, with what is being offered?

 

I personally like the hardware, it's not bad. But outside of Zelda, I have no interest in Splatoon, Mario Kart, etc. I also really don't want or need the docking option, as well as having removable controls. Nice features for some maybe, but for me to buy it now, I'm paying for many features I don't want.

 

So I'm waiting on a redesign, where hopefully they downsize the system and offer a cheaper option. But for those who see games they want, or see the value, grab one up. It's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, but it's to early to tell how good long term support will be, so do some research. If you still can't decide, follow the 5 game rule. If a system has 5 games you want to play, it's worth buying. If you don't see 5 games you really want, or can't be had on another system, it may not be for you.


#12 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 09 September 2017 - 01:23 PM

Why do you want it so bad is the question to ask? Is there games you want to play currently? Any coming soon you want?
 
Do you see a value for the current price, with what is being offered?
 
I personally like the hardware, it's not bad. But outside of Zelda, I have no interest in Splatoon, Mario Kart, etc. I also really don't want or need the docking option, as well as having removable controls. Nice features for some maybe, but for me to buy it now, I'm paying for many features I don't want.
 
So I'm waiting on a redesign, where hopefully they downsize the system and offer a cheaper option. But for those who see games they want, or see the value, grab one up. It's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, but it's to early to tell how good long term support will be, so do some research. If you still can't decide, follow the 5 game rule. If a system has 5 games you want to play, it's worth buying. If you don't see 5 games you really want, or can't be had on another system, it may not be for you.


I'd put money on a tablet only bundle when Pokemon releases

#13 Ben_X  

Ben_X

Posted 09 September 2017 - 01:42 PM

Why do you want it so bad is the question to ask? Is there games you want to play currently? Any coming soon you want?

Do you see a value for the current price, with what is being offered?

I personally like the hardware, it's not bad. But outside of Zelda, I have no interest in Splatoon, Mario Kart, etc. I also really don't want or need the docking option, as well as having removable controls. Nice features for some maybe, but for me to buy it now, I'm paying for many features I don't want.

So I'm waiting on a redesign, where hopefully they downsize the system and offer a cheaper option. But for those who see games they want, or see the value, grab one up. It's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, but it's to early to tell how good long term support will be, so do some research. If you still can't decide, follow the 5 game rule. If a system has 5 games you want to play, it's worth buying. If you don't see 5 games you really want, or can't be had on another system, it may not be for you.


I skipped out on the Wii and Wii U, Zelda is something I really want to play, Mario Kart and Splatoon seem really fun. A big thing drawing me in is the word "Limited". I like the look of these colors more than the other ones available.

#14 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 09 September 2017 - 02:26 PM

It's cool and if not for the digital game I might consider it. Hope this is the first of many LE Switches like the 3DS used to have. Would prefer custom docks or consoles rather than custom joycons in the future though!

#15 cheapassmatthew   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   669 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

cheapassmatthew

Posted 09 September 2017 - 02:30 PM

I've been on the fence about pulling the trigger on the switch since release but with this bundle and having seen the nindies showcase, I'm going for it. Put one in for same day pickup. But if they cancel my order, which I'm half expecting, then I'll go back to patiently waiting.

#16 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 09 September 2017 - 02:32 PM

The Japan release special edition Monster Hunter XX Swirch has printed dock and console.
IMG_7899.JPG
IMG_7900.JPG
IMG_7901.PNG

I am also hoping for some US releases like this with special edition consoles and docks.

#17 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4598 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 09 September 2017 - 03:12 PM

I skipped out on the Wii and Wii U, Zelda is something I really want to play, Mario Kart and Splatoon seem really fun. A big thing drawing me in is the word "Limited". I like the look of these colors more than the other ones available.

I would say this is a solid buy for you and your needs currently. I owned a Wii from launch, and my son got a Wii U years ago, with me just getting one recently, so most of what is offered on the NS is of little use for me, as we have them already.

 

This bundle is exclusive to Walmart, so no telling if there will be more after this initial allotment is gone, or if it will be produced long term. If I had to guess, I would say once gone, that's it. Since many of the bigger games you haven't played, and considering this is a unique buy, in regards to being exclusive, I say go for it. Your paying retail for the case, and the digital game, so as long as neither of those are an issue, you should be OK getting it now if you want it.


#18 Gara   Gao Gao Stegosaurus CAGiversary!   605 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gara

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 AM

I want this so bad. Why can't I pull the trigger?

Probably the pricing. As much as I like this color combo it's hard to swallow paying en extra $80 for a digital game and carrying case. I'll probably regret it whenever the Switch starts getting more decent games.


air_ep_05_1026.jpg

#19 stuntman21   You're friendly CAG CAGiversary!   1418 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

stuntman21

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 PM

I put one in layaway. That's all they had at my local walmart and any that are within 50 miles. Don't care for the neon pink but maybe I'll trade those for the blue/red ones later on. Can't wait to pay it off

#20 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Yesterday, 03:51 PM

Such a missed opportunity to make the dock and system pink/green too. 


Check out Beautiful Midnight and "like" us on Facebook
Posted Image
My trade/sell list.

#21 cheapassmatthew   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   669 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

cheapassmatthew

Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM

Ordered yesterday and picked it up today. For the heck of it I decided to look to see if they had any more in stock and they had 1 left in the Nintendo section (upstate ny). After I picked up the switch, I got an email saying Walmart is refunding 99 cents to my credit card for some reason...

#22 mrcheapo11   Whoooooooooooooop! CAGiversary!   1461 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

mrcheapo11

Posted Today, 02:34 AM

The Japan release special edition Monster Hunter XX Swirch has printed dock and console.
attachicon.gifIMG_7899.JPG
attachicon.gifIMG_7900.JPG
attachicon.gifIMG_7901.PNG

I am also hoping for some US releases like this with special edition consoles and docks.

How far in advance did Nintendo announce these bundles? I wasn't paying too close attention, but the Splatoon one just seemed to pop up. Would love to get a Mario Odyssey bundle, but the game is a console seller regardless, so I'm guessing we won't be getting one.


Posted Image

you know what? the reason we created GAMEstop in the first place was to serve GAMErs. if we didnt want to serve GAMErs we would have called it wal mart stop and sold baby items and food and a small selection of overpriced gaming software for high prices. and not thea bility to sell crappy old games no one wants anymore.

Hello all this is my frist post on GAG forums.

PM me for invites to Lockerz.com!
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy