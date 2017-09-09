Nintendo Switch with Splatoon 2 + Neon Green/Neon Pink Joy-Cons (Walmart Exclusive) $379.99

Posted 09 September 2017 - 01:13 PM

I want this so bad. Why can't I pull the trigger?

Why do you want it so bad is the question to ask? Is there games you want to play currently? Any coming soon you want?

Do you see a value for the current price, with what is being offered?

I personally like the hardware, it's not bad. But outside of Zelda, I have no interest in Splatoon, Mario Kart, etc. I also really don't want or need the docking option, as well as having removable controls. Nice features for some maybe, but for me to buy it now, I'm paying for many features I don't want.

So I'm waiting on a redesign, where hopefully they downsize the system and offer a cheaper option. But for those who see games they want, or see the value, grab one up. It's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, but it's to early to tell how good long term support will be, so do some research. If you still can't decide, follow the 5 game rule. If a system has 5 games you want to play, it's worth buying. If you don't see 5 games you really want, or can't be had on another system, it may not be for you.