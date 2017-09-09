Jump to content

Free 2 Year ShopRunner (PayPal Members Only)

By Masterkyo, Today, 01:42 PM

Masterkyo

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

Sorry! Not really a Video games deal :shame: :booty:

https://www.shoprunner.com/paypal/


"Evil is Funs"

usagi

Posted Today, 01:46 PM

If you have a AMEX card they offer you free Shoprunner also.  There is no limit on time at the moment I think and you can share it with others.


IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

Is this new members only or old members too?  I just had a free year end in August.  Not that I ever used it. 


Novacation

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Works for old members just did it!


freeza

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

I have a membership ending december 31.  How can I renew for free with paypal?

I accidentally enabled auto renewal and cannot undo it, lul.

 

But would definitely like the free 2 year if possible.


GaveUpTomorrow

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

I have had free shoprunner since it came out.  I signed up for a free year, after the free year was up they gave me me another free year.  After the 2nd year the account shows cancelled but I have been able to use my membership ever since for free 2-day shipping.  I have ordered at least a dozen items with shoprunner since in canceled state with no issues.  I am not touching my my account in fear of losing my (seemingly) lifetime membership.  Maybe I was grandfathered in for being an early user.
