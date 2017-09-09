Free 2 Year ShopRunner (PayPal Members Only)

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

I have had free shoprunner since it came out. I signed up for a free year, after the free year was up they gave me me another free year. After the 2nd year the account shows cancelled but I have been able to use my membership ever since for free 2-day shipping. I have ordered at least a dozen items with shoprunner since in canceled state with no issues. I am not touching my my account in fear of losing my (seemingly) lifetime membership. Maybe I was grandfathered in for being an early user.