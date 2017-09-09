Free 2 Year ShopRunner (PayPal Members Only)

Sorry! Not really a Video games deal
https://www.shoprunner.com/paypal/
Posted Today, 01:42 PM
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
If you have a AMEX card they offer you free Shoprunner also. There is no limit on time at the moment I think and you can share it with others.
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Is this new members only or old members too? I just had a free year end in August. Not that I ever used it.
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
Works for old members just did it!
Posted Today, 04:13 PM
I have a membership ending december 31. How can I renew for free with paypal?
I accidentally enabled auto renewal and cannot undo it, lul.
But would definitely like the free 2 year if possible.
Posted Today, 04:17 PM
I have had free shoprunner since it came out. I signed up for a free year, after the free year was up they gave me me another free year. After the 2nd year the account shows cancelled but I have been able to use my membership ever since for free 2-day shipping. I have ordered at least a dozen items with shoprunner since in canceled state with no issues. I am not touching my my account in fear of losing my (seemingly) lifetime membership. Maybe I was grandfathered in for being an early user.