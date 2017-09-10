Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Gamestop 4 for $30

By SquidKing7, Today, 01:33 AM

#1 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

Mostly garbage.... but fyi.

Saw this when I walked into Gamestop today.

 

WkTNLW.jpg


Edited by SquidKing7, Today, 01:43 AM.

#2 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Attached screenshot. Accidentally didn't on my last post

#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20246 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 01:36 AM

I still don't see any pictures. @_@


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#4 boneless   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1619 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

boneless

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

This has been floating around for about 2 wks now. Ends on the 17th I think. You also need to return all 4 games if you don't want some. You can't just keep 1-3 at the discounted price. I've already tried. But ymmv.

#5 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

This has been floating around for about 2 wks now. Ends on the 17th I think. You also need to return all 4 games if you don't want some. You can't just keep 1-3 at the discounted price. I've already tried. But ymmv.

Oh, my bad. I scanned the first page of posts and I should have done some more thorough scanning.


#6 EJam3s01   I was born ready CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

EJam3s01

Posted Today, 02:02 AM

Had to wait for picture to load, but it did.


#7 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

http://www.gamestop....Nte.ismq8sddrPQ

In case you want the digital flyer. It was in GS thread but there are a buch of posts there. Hope you find games you like

#8 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

Oh, my bad. I scanned the first page of posts and I should have done some more thorough scanning.


I think it's in the gamestop weekly ad thread. I know it was in last week's thread (which is now in the deal graveyard).

#9 timesplitt   Master of your Disaster CAGiversary!   919 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

timesplitt

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

gamestop still sells 10 year old 360/ps3 games for like $20


Posted Image

#10 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1785 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Eh. I want my 4 for $10.
Lakers for Life!

#11 The_Continental   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1185 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

The_Continental

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

OP - there are some diamonds in the rough here. I went in and grabbed Ryse Legendary Edition (with working season pass code!), Gears of War Ultimate/Rare Replay 2-pack, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and Uncharted 4. That's five games for 30 bucks. I'd have easily paid 6 bucks for any one of those individually. Thanks for posting.

The sun is set. The stars shine in the sky. The night air is tinged with anticipation. And it is time to meet The Continental.

 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy