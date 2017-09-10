Fry's Ads 9/10-16

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$12.95
Daisy Amiibo Figure
Diddy Kong Amiibo Figure
Inkling Girl Amiibo Figure
Kirby Amiibo Figure
Mega Man Amiibo Figure
Pikachu Amiibo Figure
Ryu Amiibo Figure
Sonic Amiibo Figure
Waluigi Amiibo Figure
$39.99
Ever Oasis
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149
New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$9.99
Bloodborne
Drive Club
Drive Club VR (PSVR)
God of War III: Remastered
Infamous: Second Son
The Last of Us: Remastered
The Order: 1886
Playstation VR Worlds (PSVR)
Ratchet & Clank
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
Tearaway: Unfolded
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn
$23.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99
Dishonored: Death of an Outsider (Avail. Fri.)
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99
NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)
NHL '18 (Avail. Fri.)
$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset
$64.99
Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset
$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
less than $349.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349.99
Playstation VR
$449
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2
Switch
$9.99
Nintendo Switch Card Case
$19.99
Switch Splatoon 2 Splat Pack
$29.99
Hori Switch Horipad
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99
NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)
$64.99
Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset
XBox One
$23.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99
Dishonored: Death of an Outsider (Avail. Fri.)
$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$59.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Ear Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)
$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99
NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)
NHL '18 (Avail. Fri.)
$249 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield One
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $20 Gift Card
$349
XBox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $50 Gift Card
PC
$7.99
Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
QFX Wireless Game Controller
$19.99
HP Omen Mouse w/ Steelseries
$34.99
Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$64.99
Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset
$69.99
HP Omen Keyboard 1100
Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
Bloody B740S Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$119.99
Razer Blackwidow Chroma RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$9.99
Super Mario 8" Plush
Blu-Ray
$3.99
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
A Good Day to Die Hard
Horton Hears a Who
Immortals
Life of Pi
Rain Man
West Side Story
$4.99
The Frighteners
The People Under the Stairs
The Thing (2011)
Tremors
$5.99
9
12 Monkeys
Halloween II
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Purge
The Purge: Anarcy
Serenity
Shaun of the Dead
The Thing (1982)
Van Helsing
$6.99
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
The Birds
The Boy
Dracula (1931)
Frankenstein (1931)
The Mummy (1932)
Psycho
Rear Window
$10.99
Incarnate (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
$24.99
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection
Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection
The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection
The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection
$32.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
$49.99
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection
$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles
DVD
$21.99
Bewitched: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Rosanne: The Complete Series
Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
Wings: The Complete Series
$39.99
The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series
