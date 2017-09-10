Fry's Ads 9/10-16

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$12.95

Daisy Amiibo Figure

Diddy Kong Amiibo Figure

Inkling Girl Amiibo Figure

Kirby Amiibo Figure

Mega Man Amiibo Figure

Pikachu Amiibo Figure

Ryu Amiibo Figure

Sonic Amiibo Figure

Waluigi Amiibo Figure



$39.99

Ever Oasis

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149

New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$9.99

Bloodborne

Drive Club

Drive Club VR (PSVR)

God of War III: Remastered

Infamous: Second Son

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Order: 1886

Playstation VR Worlds (PSVR)

Ratchet & Clank

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Tearaway: Unfolded

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn



$23.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99

Dishonored: Death of an Outsider (Avail. Fri.)



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99

NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)

NHL '18 (Avail. Fri.)



$64.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset



$64.99

Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset



$69.99

Gold Wireless Stereo Headset



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



less than $349.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349.99

Playstation VR



$449

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2



Switch



$9.99

Nintendo Switch Card Case



$19.99

Switch Splatoon 2 Splat Pack



$29.99

Hori Switch Horipad



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle



$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99

NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)



$64.99

Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset



XBox One



$23.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $29.99

Dishonored: Death of an Outsider (Avail. Fri.)



$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$59.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Ear Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)



$47.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99

NBA 2K18 (Avail. Fri.)

NHL '18 (Avail. Fri.)



$249 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $279

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield One

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $20 Gift Card



$349

XBox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up (w/ $50 Gift Card



PC



$7.99

Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

QFX Wireless Game Controller



$19.99

HP Omen Mouse w/ Steelseries



$34.99

Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$54.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$64.99

Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset



$69.99

HP Omen Keyboard 1100

Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$79.99

Bloody B740S Light Strike Gaming Keyboard

Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition



$119.99

Razer Blackwidow Chroma RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$9.99

Super Mario 8" Plush



Blu-Ray



$3.99

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Casino Royale

Chappie

Edward Scissorhands

Fargo

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

A Good Day to Die Hard

Horton Hears a Who

Immortals

Life of Pi

Rain Man

West Side Story



$4.99

The Frighteners

The People Under the Stairs

The Thing (2011)

Tremors



$5.99

9

12 Monkeys

Halloween II

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Purge

The Purge: Anarcy

Serenity

Shaun of the Dead

The Thing (1982)

Van Helsing



$6.99

The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

The Birds

The Boy

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

The Mummy (1932)

Psycho

Rear Window



$10.99

Incarnate (Blu+DVD)

Krampus (Blu+DVD)



$24.99

Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection

Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection

The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection

The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection



$32.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Miami Vice: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series



$49.99

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection



$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

All 4K Titles



DVD



$21.99

Bewitched: The Complete Series

The Cosby Show: The Complete Series

Mad About You: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

Party of Five: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

Rosanne: The Complete Series

Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series

Wings: The Complete Series



$39.99

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series

