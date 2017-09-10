Jump to content

Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)

By stryker, Today, 07:01 AM

stryker  

stryker

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)

 

Edit: All other versions are regular price.


Mostly Human  

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

Ordered yesterday, canceled that one now.


Part of the crew, part of the ship.

EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Thanks. I had ordered the standard edition since the other ones were way too overpriced in my opinion but this price is much more reasonable for what you get so I just canceled the standard and went for this one.

diplo  

diplo

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

I locked it in just in case

 

But is this extra stuff really worth it?


EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

I locked it in just in case
 
But is this extra stuff really worth it?


It depends on what game modes you play. If you play myplayer and myteam, I'd say yes. If you're more into myleague or just like quick play then I'd say no.

diplo  

diplo

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

It depends on what game modes you play. If you play myplayer and myteam, I'd say yes. If you're more into myleague or just like quick play then I'd say no.

 

thanks


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

Had no intention of buying this but I cant resist a good price mistake lol Thanks OP


THEphillycheese  

THEphillycheese

Posted Today, 09:45 AM

Have a copy preordered in store, but I can't pass this up. I'll just preorder this and cancel the in store one sometime soon

illatwill  

illatwill

Posted Today, 09:45 AM

Thanks OP was stalling to preorder this exact edition, with the lower price I'm pulling the trigger now.
