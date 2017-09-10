EXPIRED
Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)
Edit: All other versions are regular price.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 07:01 AM
EXPIRED
Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)
Edit: All other versions are regular price.
Posted Today, 07:23 AM
Ordered yesterday, canceled that one now.
Part of the crew, part of the ship.
Posted Today, 07:39 AM
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
I locked it in just in case
But is this extra stuff really worth it?
Posted Today, 07:44 AM
I locked it in just in case
But is this extra stuff really worth it?
Posted Today, 07:53 AM
It depends on what game modes you play. If you play myplayer and myteam, I'd say yes. If you're more into myleague or just like quick play then I'd say no.
thanks
Posted Today, 08:28 AM
Had no intention of buying this but I cant resist a good price mistake lol Thanks OP
Posted Today, 09:45 AM
Posted Today, 09:45 AM
Posted Today, 11:43 AM
1080i is for douchebags
Posted Today, 12:06 PM
Posted Today, 12:45 PM
Is this a price mistake? Or is it on sale?
Just wondering because when I cancelled my order I was told it takes 24 hours to get back the $10 rewards cert from my standard edition order.
Posted Today, 01:06 PM
Posted Today, 01:13 PM
Posted Today, 01:18 PM
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Good find OP, even if it's dead. Now to decide if I keep the deal or not. My little nephew is getting X1 version, wonder if the VC code would work for him?
Posted Today, 02:47 PM
I saw this thread last night & didn't get why people were excited about it... It would have been good to explain it's supposed to cost $100 & it was a price mistake...