Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

EXPIRED --- Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)

By stryker, Today, 07:01 AM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

EXPIRED

 

Best Buy: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition + $10 Rewards - PS4 (Pre-order $80/$64-GCU)

 

Edit: All other versions are regular price.


#2 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1084 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

Ordered yesterday, canceled that one now.


Part of the crew, part of the ship.

#3 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Thanks. I had ordered the standard edition since the other ones were way too overpriced in my opinion but this price is much more reasonable for what you get so I just canceled the standard and went for this one.

#4 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   820 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

I locked it in just in case

 

But is this extra stuff really worth it?


#5 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

I locked it in just in case
 
But is this extra stuff really worth it?


It depends on what game modes you play. If you play myplayer and myteam, I'd say yes. If you're more into myleague or just like quick play then I'd say no.

#6 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   820 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

It depends on what game modes you play. If you play myplayer and myteam, I'd say yes. If you're more into myleague or just like quick play then I'd say no.

 

thanks


#7 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1859 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

Had no intention of buying this but I cant resist a good price mistake lol Thanks OP


#8 THEphillycheese  

THEphillycheese

Posted Today, 09:45 AM

Have a copy preordered in store, but I can't pass this up. I'll just preorder this and cancel the in store one sometime soon

#9 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted Today, 09:45 AM

Thanks OP was stalling to preorder this exact edition, with the lower price I'm pulling the trigger now.

#10 guyver2077   CAG Original CAGiversary!   16057 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

guyver2077

Posted Today, 11:43 AM

Aww man. Just ps4 version.

1080i is for douchebags

#11 likeme   LOVE ME SOME RPG CAGiversary!   3341 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

likeme

Posted Today, 12:06 PM

Thanks OP..had a 20 dollar cert and was thinking of the standard edition

#12 polorsport   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   55 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

polorsport

Posted Today, 12:45 PM

Is this a price mistake? Or is it on sale?

 

Just wondering because when I cancelled my order I was told it takes 24 hours to get back the $10 rewards cert from my standard edition order.


#13 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   1992 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Looks like it's dead. Went back up to $99.

#14 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 01:13 PM

Sucks I missed it.. Just woke up

#15 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 01:18 PM

Nvm.. All it includes is 100,000 VC. Never wanted to pay for that with real money. All the other stuff is meh.

#16 heatison777   The Heat is On CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

heatison777

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

Good find OP, even if it's dead. Now to decide if I keep the deal or not. My little nephew is getting X1 version, wonder if the VC code would work for him?

#17 mgford11  

mgford11

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Good find OP, even if it's dead. Now to decide if I keep the deal or not. My little nephew is getting X1 version, wonder if the VC code would work for him?


It won’t.

#18 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

I saw this thread last night & didn't get why people were excited about it... It would have been good to explain it's supposed to cost $100 & it was a price mistake...  :-


ezgif.com-resize6bea7.gifIIrQf3l.jpg

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy