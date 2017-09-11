Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nier Automata - $34.99 @ BestBuy ($27.99 w/ GCU)

By chessnerd, Today, 03:44 PM

#1 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900

 

I believe cheapest it has ever been, but do you guys think it'll be cheaper on black friday?


#2 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   216 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Yes.

#3 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out.  Good find though OP.


723268.png

#4 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

Waiting for $15-$20. Hopefully BF.

#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5329 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

Probably my GOTY (yes, even over Horizon Zero Dawn). Well worth it at this price.

#6 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1460 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

So tempting. But it's gonna drop even lower. It was over shipped to hell and back. S-E games always drop to $20 


#7 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out.  Good find though OP.

I agree. I have too much backlogs right now; almost BF so probably I will wait on that as well. 


______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

xprototypej.png

#8 The Questyen   I'm lightning on my feet CAGiversary!   2170 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.

#9 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2260 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.

It takes time to show its hand, just like the first one.


#10 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Close enough, waiting for BF and I'm predicting $25.


191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#11 adam81  

adam81

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.

You could of said nowhere "Nier" your top ten ha.

 

 

I had a month of Gamefly a while back. I got up to the Forest area. Id say pretty far into it.

 

Some bad and good. Graphically, it's a very ugly game with framerate drops and hitches on the PS4 Pro. Very flat and bland environments. Kinda 1st generation PS3 you could say. Also side quests are pretty terrible. Not even much story up to the part I was at beyond basic stuff. Some Aliens(or ancient evil) were revived if I remember correctly. Some of the soundtrack is good(Nier on PS3 was better). I like the speed of 2B. The combat is alright but very simple and button mashy. Lack of enemy variety is a problem. I like the mix of random gameplay.

 

Not destroying the game as I would buy when cheap enough to see it through. $28 GCU is tempting though.


#12 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   692 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

I want this, but I have enough to play. Maybe on BF at around $20.

#13 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1354 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out.  Good find though OP.

You do realize that would only save you a whopping four dollars?


Let's go O's!

#14 MarsGaming  

MarsGaming

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

You do realize that would only save you a whopping four dollars?

This place isn't called cheapassgamer for no reason.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy