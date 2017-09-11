Nier Automata - $34.99 @ BestBuy ($27.99 w/ GCU)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900
I believe cheapest it has ever been, but do you guys think it'll be cheaper on black friday?
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:44 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900
I believe cheapest it has ever been, but do you guys think it'll be cheaper on black friday?
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
Posted Today, 03:55 PM
This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out. Good find though OP.
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
Posted Today, 04:36 PM
Posted Today, 04:46 PM
So tempting. But it's gonna drop even lower. It was over shipped to hell and back. S-E games always drop to $20
Posted Today, 04:48 PM
This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out. Good find though OP.
I agree. I have too much backlogs right now; almost BF so probably I will wait on that as well.
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.
It takes time to show its hand, just like the first one.
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
Close enough, waiting for BF and I'm predicting $25.
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.
You could of said nowhere "Nier" your top ten ha.
I had a month of Gamefly a while back. I got up to the Forest area. Id say pretty far into it.
Some bad and good. Graphically, it's a very ugly game with framerate drops and hitches on the PS4 Pro. Very flat and bland environments. Kinda 1st generation PS3 you could say. Also side quests are pretty terrible. Not even much story up to the part I was at beyond basic stuff. Some Aliens(or ancient evil) were revived if I remember correctly. Some of the soundtrack is good(Nier on PS3 was better). I like the speed of 2B. The combat is alright but very simple and button mashy. Lack of enemy variety is a problem. I like the mix of random gameplay.
Not destroying the game as I would buy when cheap enough to see it through. $28 GCU is tempting though.
Posted Today, 06:06 PM
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
This is almost my buy price.. I do think this will hit $29.99 (before GCU) or less during the holidays so I think I will wait it out. Good find though OP.
You do realize that would only save you a whopping four dollars?
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
You do realize that would only save you a whopping four dollars?
This place isn't called cheapassgamer for no reason.