Nier Automata - $34.99 @ BestBuy ($27.99 w/ GCU)

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

I'm playing through it currently and I'm about 12 or so hours in. I'm enjoying it but it's nowhere near my top ten of the year so far.

You could of said nowhere "Nier" your top ten ha.

I had a month of Gamefly a while back. I got up to the Forest area. Id say pretty far into it.

Some bad and good. Graphically, it's a very ugly game with framerate drops and hitches on the PS4 Pro. Very flat and bland environments. Kinda 1st generation PS3 you could say. Also side quests are pretty terrible. Not even much story up to the part I was at beyond basic stuff. Some Aliens(or ancient evil) were revived if I remember correctly. Some of the soundtrack is good(Nier on PS3 was better). I like the speed of 2B. The combat is alright but very simple and button mashy. Lack of enemy variety is a problem. I like the mix of random gameplay.

Not destroying the game as I would buy when cheap enough to see it through. $28 GCU is tempting though.