Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[WM.com] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle $199 Shipped

By Duaber, Today, 06:47 PM

#1 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

https://www.walmart....-00028/54946638

 

Found another XB1 deal if anyone is interested. Seems like a pretty good price without having to deal with rebates/gift cards


#2 thepaloalto  

thepaloalto

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

I wonder if BB would price match. I've got $60+ in gift cards, and they would give me $75 for my OG Xbone.


#3 jmillion   Gaming is Therapeutic CAGiversary!   875 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

jmillion

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

i wonder this as well.


Posted Image

#4 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

Gonna guess that price matching at BB will be a YMMV experience. The policy states that they price match local competitors and select websites. Walmart.com isn't listed but an employee might give you break since the vendor listed is Walmart and a not 3rd party,


#5 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 10:24 PM

I could be wrong, but isn't this color exclusive to Walmart?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy