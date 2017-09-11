[WM.com] XB1 S Battlefield Bundle $199 Shipped

https://www.walmart....-00028/54946638
Found another XB1 deal if anyone is interested. Seems like a pretty good price without having to deal with rebates/gift cards
Posted Today, 06:47 PM
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
I wonder if BB would price match. I've got $60+ in gift cards, and they would give me $75 for my OG Xbone.
Posted Today, 09:04 PM
i wonder this as well.
Posted Today, 09:19 PM
Gonna guess that price matching at BB will be a YMMV experience. The policy states that they price match local competitors and select websites. Walmart.com isn't listed but an employee might give you break since the vendor listed is Walmart and a not 3rd party,
Posted Today, 10:24 PM