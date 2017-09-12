Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

* * * * * 1 votes

Gamestop $75 Gift Card for $65 via Ebay/ Paypal Digital Gifts

By MOJBK, Today, 12:21 AM

#1 MOJBK  

MOJBK

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

http://www.ebay.com/...=item3af03f8667

 

It's about a 13% savings. I'm sure someone will find this useful. 


billyrox

Posted Today, 01:43 AM  

billyrox

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

thanl you!




Asian gamer?  NoRiceNoLife.com

#3 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

As usual, great deal from Paypal Digital Gifts.


dracula

Posted Today, 02:06 AM  

dracula

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

If they aren't sending you a card, is this online only?(gamestop.com as opposed to brick and mortar?)











#5 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Today, 02:20 AM

I used one today at B&M GS. They had to type it in, which was unusual, but it was at dicey GS. The GC showed Thinkgeek but works fine at GS.
