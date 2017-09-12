Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Bestbuy dualshock 4 controller and starter kit $28

By dougieeb, Today, 06:07 AM

dougieeb  

dougieeb

Posted Today, 06:07 AM

I didnt see this posted anywhere.

www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-dualshock-4-wireless-controller-starter-kit-for-playstation-4-black/5623686.p?skuId=5623686

Says in store only. Good luck!

omegapokegod  

omegapokegod

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

Unfortunately this is mainly dead. Everywhere has been mainly sold out since it went up for clearence a couple of days ago

Brendan_Frye  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Not available in any store near me. Damn. :( Oh well. Happy hunting!


