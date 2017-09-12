Jump to content

Fallout 4 Steelbook Edition (PS4/X1) is £4.99 + £4.99 shipping @ Game.co.uk

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

Fallout 4 Steelbook Edition is £4.99 at Game.co.uk. Game is a legitimate UK retailer.
http://www.game.co.u...ostcards-721717
http://www.game.co.u...ostcards-721714

Shipping is £4.99 per order, so you can buy a second copy for a friend or relative to minimize the shipping cost, but be aware that there's no tracking number.

Also remember that there is a GOTY version recently announced.

Posted Today, 07:02 PM

Do they ship to US?

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

Yes. The shipping cost I mentioned is to North America.
