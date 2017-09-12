Fallout 4 Steelbook Edition is £4.99 at Game.co.uk. Game is a legitimate UK retailer.
http://www.game.co.u...ostcards-721717
http://www.game.co.u...ostcards-721714
Shipping is £4.99 per order, so you can buy a second copy for a friend or relative to minimize the shipping cost, but be aware that there's no tracking number.
Also remember that there is a GOTY version recently announced.
Fallout 4 Steelbook Edition (PS4/X1) is £4.99 + £4.99 shipping @ Game.co.uk
By whitereflection, Today, 04:22 PM
#1 Shake well before serving CAGiversary! 4909 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:22 PM
#2
Posted Today, 07:02 PM
Do they ship to US?
#3 Shake well before serving CAGiversary! 4909 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:04 PM
Yes. The shipping cost I mentioned is to North America.