GameFly Under $20 Blowout Sale 9/12 - 9/18

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 05:52 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1991 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

GameFly is running their typical under $20 blowout sale, some notable are For Honor for $15, Final Fantasy XV for $20 and Mass Effect Andromeda for $20. Games in the sale have Free Shipping. Prices good until September 18th, while supplies last.

All Games on Sale

:ps4: Valkyria Revolution $12.99

:ps4: For Honor $14.99
:ps4: Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition $14.99
:ps4: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $14.99
:ps4: Dishonored 2 $14.99
:ps4: Mafia III $14.99
:ps4: Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition $14.99
:ps4: Tom Clancy's The Division $14.99
:ps4: Watch Dogs 2 $14.99
:ps4: Yooka-Laylee $14.99
:ps4: Titanfall 2 $16.99
:ps4: Digimon World Next Order $17.99
:ps4: Outlast Trinity $17.99
:ps4: Prey $17.99
:ps4: The Last Guardian $17.99
:ps4: Toukiden 2 $17.99
:ps4: Aragami: Collector's Edition $17.99

:ps4: Final Fantasy XV $19.99
:ps4: Mass Effect Andromeda $19.99
:ps4: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End $19.99
:ps4: Just Cause 3 $19.99


:xb1: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $8.99
:xb1: This is the Police $8.99
:xb1: Abzu $9.99
:xb1: Valkyria Revolution $12.99

:xb1: Battlefield 1 $14.99
:xb1: Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition $14.99
:xb1: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $14.99
:xb1: For Honor $14.99
:xb1: Gears of War 4 $14.99
:xb1: Halo Wars 2 $14.99
:xb1: Mafia III $14.99
:xb1: Ride 2 $14.99
:xb1: Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition $14.99
:xb1: Steep $14.99
:xb1: Styx: Shards of Darkness $14.99
:xb1: Yooka-Laylee $14.99

:xb1: Titanfall 2 $16.99

:xb1: Prey $17.99
:xb1: Dead Rising 4 $17.99
:xb1: Lego Worlds $17.99
:xb1: Outlast Trinity $17.99
:xb1: Watch Dogs 2 $17.99
:xb1: Dead by Daylight $19.99
:xb1: Final Fantasy XV $19.99
:xb1: Mass Effect Andromeda $19.99


#2 Vinsanity   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Vinsanity

Posted Yesterday, 05:53 PM

It's always a sign of a great sale when they sell TitanFall2 for $17 the same day you can get it on PSN for $12..


#3 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

Sad to see no 3DS titles included in this.

#4 kill3r7   MiNd ThE GaP CAGiversary!   4565 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

kill3r7

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

Excellent sale. Hard to see some of the spring releases at better digital prices anytime soon.
#5 cancerman1120   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10366 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

cancerman1120

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM

Prey is very tempting at $18.  I hate that Watch Dogs 2 is $15 for the PS4 but $18 for the X1.


#6 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM

valkyria revolution at $13? does it come with steelbook and extras?

 

Edit: Chatted with gamefly support, they said it was standard edition. I didn't even know this had a standard as all I saw at best buy was the vanargand edition.


#7 irratebass   It's bass not bass CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

irratebass

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Thanks, just picked up Watchdogs 2 & Mafia 3 for free shipping, wish Just Cause 3 was a available, oh well.

#8 Cygnus X-1  

Cygnus X-1

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

Had to bite on watch dogs 2 for PS4. Debating on mass effect, digimon and toukiden 2. Any thoughts on these by someone who has played them?

#9 affa   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4091 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

affa

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

valkyria revolution is mine, I guess.  I know it got trashed but.... I just have a feeling I'll enjoy it.

 

I want FFXV too... but i feel like it'll go lower maybe?


#10 irratebass   It's bass not bass CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

irratebass

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

How long is the sale? @TheLegendofTyler

#11 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2546 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

Prey is very tempting at $18.  I hate that Watch Dogs 2 is $15 for the PS4 but $18 for the X1.

bought prey when it was 19.99 and loving it, much better game than I previously thought, well worth it.


#12 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7636 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

Bit on Last Guardian and Abzu. Thanks OP.
#13 freshzen   Big Mon CAGiversary!   4396 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

freshzen

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

This is a blowout? They've really tightened the belt.
#14 irratebass   It's bass not bass CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

irratebass

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

bought prey when it was 19.99 and loving it, much better game than I previously thought, well worth it.

I thought about Prey, but decided against it, maybe if the sale is still going next week

#15 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Wal-Mart currently has Watchdogs 2 on sale for $20 and if you're are anything like mine it comes with the Day 1 DLC BUT Prey is a great game for anyone who hasn't bought it yet!

#16 FoxAlive   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

FoxAlive

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

#17 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1991 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

How long is the sale? @TheLegendofTyler

*I'm very good looking, and great with rice.*


Good until September 18th

#18 irratebass   It's bass not bass CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

irratebass

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Good until September 18th

Thank you sir

#19 Tardcore   CAG Platinum+ Member CAGiversary!   710 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Tardcore

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

I don't usually buy from them, but do their games come with boxes and manuals?


#20 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2984 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

I don't usually buy from them, but do their games come with boxes and manuals?

Yes they do. I've bought 7 or 8 games over the last couple of years from GF and they've all arrived looking brand new.

#21 Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

Thanks OP

Grabbed WD2 and COD to go with my new PS4 Pro

#22 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1360 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

valkyria revolution at $13? does it come with steelbook and extras?
 
Edit: Chatted with gamefly support, they said it was standard edition. I didn't even know this had a standard as all I saw at best buy was the vanargand edition.

The Vanguard edition doesn't have a steelbook anyway.

#23 Mythplus  

Mythplus

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

2 notes:
If you have Gamefly subscription you may have a $5 coupon on your account to use on purchases. Also you receive up to an additional 10% off of all used prices.

Note 2: while the sale is good through Sep. 18, the stock may run out well before then so keep that in mind.

#24 destro4eva   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1153 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

destro4eva

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

Sweet! In for Valkryia. Thanks OP


#25 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2263 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM

man, Valkyria really fuckin tanked, huh

 

not surprising, I guess


#26 Bleedingwickedly   CAG CAGiversary!   2530 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Hmm might be a good time to pick up Dead By Daylight to check out. Wish it was on :ps4:

Got games during the last sale for the first time and they were in great shape.
