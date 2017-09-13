Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #513: No Problem!

CAGcast #513: No Problem!

The gang talks Destiny 2, Agents of Mayhem, Mario + Rabbids, and references all your 80s favorites!

Gamestop Online - 1st Gen Xbox One Console Bundle, Halo 5 and Call of Duty $149.99

Asmith906  

Asmith906

Posted Today, 11:26 PM

Pretty good deal if you just want a xbox one

 

Refurbished Xbox One with Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Halo 5 - $149.99

 

Use Promo code SAVER for free shipping 

 

http://www.gamestop....urbished/152102


johnston306  

johnston306

Posted Today, 11:27 PM

I should've known it was used since the title was GameStop...

FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted Today, 11:29 PM

L2titleplzkthanks

MorphineBear  

MorphineBear

Posted Today, 11:30 PM

I wonder what the performance is like for newer titles on the old console.


