Gamestop Online - 1st Gen Xbox One Console Bundle, Halo 5 and Call of Duty $149.99

Pretty good deal if you just want a xbox one
Refurbished Xbox One with Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Halo 5 - $149.99
Use Promo code SAVER for free shipping
http://www.gamestop....urbished/152102
Posted Today, 11:26 PM
Posted Today, 11:27 PM
Posted Today, 11:29 PM
Posted Today, 11:30 PM
I wonder what the performance is like for newer titles on the old console.
