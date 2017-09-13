Gamestop Online -Refurbished 1st Gen Xbox One Console Bundle, Halo 5 and Call of Duty $149.99

Pretty good deal if you just want a xbox one
Refurbished Xbox One with Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Halo 5 - $149.99
Use Promo code SAVER for free shipping
http://www.gamestop....urbished/152102
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:26 PM
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:27 PM
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:29 PM
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:30 PM
I wonder what the performance is like for newer titles on the old console.
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:50 PM
Tastes like chicken.
Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:57 PM
Posted 14 September 2017 - 03:52 AM
Posted 14 September 2017 - 04:23 AM
Misleading topic thread title somewhere in the title should contain the words "refurbished or used"
Posted 14 September 2017 - 04:23 AM
put REFURBISHED in title
Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:01 AM
The hardware upgrades on the Xbox One X are just for 4K graphics. Games are still going to perform well on the VCR and S models.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:13 AM
Yeah, no...all xbox one games will run overall better on the X. With or without the 4k patch. Games with un capped framerates will hit 60 more on the X than on the S or fatone. Games with dynamic resolution will stay at 1080p instead of downscaling to 900p or lower.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 11:37 AM
I've held off this long from buying an Xbox One. Don't got a 4K television. The whole "it's a gigantic VCR" aspect is kind of killing the deal for me. If the deal was for a slim Xbox One without the games for the same price, then I'd probably bite.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 12:19 PM
Posted 14 September 2017 - 12:45 PM
+$130 for a repair fee. All of the orig xbones will need to be repaired sooner rather than later.
In before: "muh halo" and ' I play my orig xbone 28 hours a day and never have had one problem. '
Posted 14 September 2017 - 03:25 PM
Yep. His signature should just be your avatar. Facepalms are the perfect punctuation for his posts.
Totally surprising to find this guy crying about Xbox again
Posted 14 September 2017 - 06:43 PM
Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 07:44 PM
not really, og xbox ones are reliable and i rarely hear of issues
Posted 14 September 2017 - 07:46 PM
Imma go out on a limb and say we will see new Xbox One S 500GB+ game (s) for this price or very close ina month or two.
True, some may not want to wait, but this is 'cheapassgamer' after all and not 'impatient yet relatively economically conservative gamer'.
And shortly after, a new Xbox 360 will be more expensive than the Xbox One.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:20 PM
I've never seen an original Xbone get returned for anything but misuse. There were a few very limited borked systems at launch online but the same could be said for PS4 and Switch. The jokes about the huge size are warranted, but it also means overheating like the 360 isn't even a thought.
Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:46 PM
Not really. Ignore the naysayer.
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM
Thanks for the tips/feedback, looks like I'll add another to the pile.
Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM
I've never seen an original Xbone get returned for anything but misuse. There were a few very limited borked systems at launch online but the same could be said for PS4 and Switch. The jokes about the huge size are warranted, but it also means overheating like the 360 isn't even a thought.
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 AM
Awful title, marginal deal. Two thumbs down until you fix that ridiculous click bait.
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
Might have to get in on this... dont think ive seen any cheaper. Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Posted Today, 03:37 AM
Why are people complaining about the title? Calm down....Its not like he said it was new or anything, and we are talking about Gamestop...One of the biggest seller of used gaming stuff, what was you expecting?
*claws eyes out*
Posted Today, 01:28 PM
Why are people complaining about the title? Calm down....Its not like he said it was new or anything, and we are talking about Gamestop...One of the biggest seller of used gaming stuff, what was you expecting?
Because it matters. Gamestop doesn't only sell used items, they also sell many new items, so this deal could apply to either. Further complicating things, $150 for a first gen xbox and 2 games is a decent deal if it's new, but used (especially Gamestop used), not so much. Title should have been more specific
Posted Today, 07:34 PM
