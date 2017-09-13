Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Gamestop Online -Refurbished 1st Gen Xbox One Console Bundle, Halo 5 and Call of Duty $149.99

By Asmith906, Sep 13 2017 11:26 PM
Xbox Xbox One Halo Call of Duty

Asmith906  

Asmith906

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:26 PM

Pretty good deal if you just want a xbox one

 

Refurbished Xbox One with Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Halo 5 - $149.99

 

Use Promo code SAVER for free shipping 

 

http://www.gamestop....urbished/152102


johnston306  

johnston306

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:27 PM

I should've known it was used since the title was GameStop...

FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:29 PM

L2titleplzkthanks

MorphineBear  

MorphineBear

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:30 PM

I wonder what the performance is like for newer titles on the old console.


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:50 PM

Not the worst deal ever but it does deserve an honorable mention.

Tastes like chicken.

Mythplus  

Mythplus

Posted 13 September 2017 - 11:57 PM

Imma go out on a limb and say we will see new Xbox One S 500GB+ game (s) for this price or very close ina month or two.

True, some may not want to wait, but this is 'cheapassgamer' after all and not 'impatient yet relatively economically conservative gamer'.

bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 14 September 2017 - 03:52 AM

That's a really good deal. If I didn't have one I'd buy it.

FoxAlive  

FoxAlive

Posted 14 September 2017 - 04:23 AM

Misleading topic thread title somewhere in the title should contain the words "refurbished or used"


frosty47  

frosty47

Posted 14 September 2017 - 04:23 AM

put REFURBISHED in title

 

Refurbished Xbox One with Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Halo 5 - $149.99

 

Use Promo code SAVER for free shipping 

 

http://www.gamestop....urbished/152102

put REFURBISHED in title


zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:01 AM

I wonder what the performance is like for newer titles on the old console.

The hardware upgrades on the Xbox One X are just for 4K graphics. Games are still going to perform well on the VCR and S models.


wakkawakka  

wakkawakka

Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:13 AM

The hardware upgrades on the Xbox One X are just for 4K graphics. Games are still going to perform well on the VCR and S models.

Yeah, no...all xbox one games will run overall better on the X. With or without the 4k patch. Games with un capped framerates will hit 60 more on the X than on the S or fatone. Games with dynamic resolution will stay at 1080p instead of downscaling to 900p or lower.


anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 14 September 2017 - 11:37 AM

I've held off this long from buying an Xbox One.  Don't got a 4K television.  The whole "it's a gigantic VCR" aspect is kind of killing the deal for me. If the deal was for a slim Xbox One without the games for the same price, then I'd probably bite.


VA  

VA

Posted 14 September 2017 - 12:19 PM

+$130 for a repair fee. All of the orig xbones will need to be repaired sooner rather than later.

In before: "muh halo" and ' I play my orig xbone 28 hours a day and never have had one problem. '

beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted 14 September 2017 - 12:45 PM

+$130 for a repair fee. All of the orig xbones will need to be repaired sooner rather than later.

In before: "muh halo" and ' I play my orig xbone 28 hours a day and never have had one problem. '


Totally surprising to find this guy crying about Xbox again

Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 14 September 2017 - 03:25 PM

Totally surprising to find this guy crying about Xbox again

Yep. His signature should just be your avatar. Facepalms are the perfect punctuation for his posts.

XBL: Z 5aber

Steam: http://steamcommunity.com/id/z_saber

Uplay: Z-Saber

Origin: Z_Saber_64

Battle.net BattleTag: Zsaber#11913

PSN: Zsaber64

destro4eva  

destro4eva

Posted 14 September 2017 - 06:43 PM

Totally surprising to find this guy crying about Xbox again

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one. 


raydayz91  

raydayz91

Posted 14 September 2017 - 07:44 PM

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one. 

not  really, og xbox ones are reliable and i rarely hear of issues


MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 14 September 2017 - 07:46 PM

Imma go out on a limb and say we will see new Xbox One S 500GB+ game (s) for this price or very close ina month or two.

True, some may not want to wait, but this is 'cheapassgamer' after all and not 'impatient yet relatively economically conservative gamer'.

And shortly after, a new Xbox 360 will be more expensive than the Xbox One. ;)


SIX min WHISTLE  

SIX min WHISTLE

Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:20 PM

I've never seen an original Xbone get returned for anything but misuse. There were a few very limited borked systems at launch online but the same could be said for PS4 and Switch. The jokes about the huge size are warranted, but it also means overheating like the 360 isn't even a thought.


SIX+min+WHISTLE.png

Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 14 September 2017 - 08:46 PM

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one.

Not really. Ignore the naysayer.

XBL: Z 5aber

Steam: http://steamcommunity.com/id/z_saber

Uplay: Z-Saber

Origin: Z_Saber_64

Battle.net BattleTag: Zsaber#11913

PSN: Zsaber64

destro4eva  

destro4eva

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM

Not really. Ignore the naysayer.

Thanks for the tips/feedback, looks like I'll add another to the pile. 


awp  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM

I've never seen an original Xbone get returned for anything but misuse. There were a few very limited borked systems at launch online but the same could be said for PS4 and Switch. The jokes about the huge size are warranted, but it also means overheating like the 360 isn't even a thought.


To add to this, my PS4 overheats and gets a hell of a lot louder than my original Xbox One ever did.

reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Yesterday, 02:21 AM

Awful title, marginal deal. Two thumbs down until you fix that ridiculous click bait.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

madskilz_phil  

madskilz_phil

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

Might have to get in on this... dont think ive seen any cheaper.  Thanks!


kitsunisan  

kitsunisan

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one.


The fan on the power brick started making a weird rattling noise. I was a month past my warranty but was able to get it replaced at the Microsoft store free because the manager had this happen to his. Only issue I ever had with it.

Get a Free Xbox One/Cash or Giftcards! - Join the CAGs Referral Conga Line – Super easy and it works!

imme2007  

imme2007

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Why are people complaining about the title? Calm down....Its not like he said it was new or anything, and we are talking about Gamestop...One of the biggest seller of used gaming stuff, what was you expecting?

Link to my trade post:

 

https://www.cheapass...deadpool/page-1

reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 03:37 AM

Why are people complaining about the title? Calm down....Its not like he said it was new or anything, and we are talking about Gamestop...One of the biggest seller of used gaming stuff, what was you expecting?

*claws eyes out*


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

dchrisd  

dchrisd

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

Why are people complaining about the title? Calm down....Its not like he said it was new or anything, and we are talking about Gamestop...One of the biggest seller of used gaming stuff, what was you expecting?

Because it matters.  Gamestop doesn't only sell used items, they also sell many new items, so this deal could apply to either.  Further complicating things, $150 for a first gen xbox and 2 games is a decent deal if it's new, but used (especially Gamestop used), not so much.  Title should have been more specific


Posted Image

VA  

VA

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one.


Well there are Xbox fanboys here that will praise anything that Microsoft does because 'muh halo.' My experience is that the xbone is a pricey piece of tech trash along the lines of a Jensen headset that one buys at Walgreens for $14.99. I got one right when it came out, within a few months, it pooped out and MS wouldn't repair it without an additional $129. My controller broke as well

That being said, this is a refurb so it's already been repaired. Due to this, it's feasible that you could get a year or so out of it as long as you don't do that much with it. I'd definitely recommend getting the best possible warranty if anyone does get one.
