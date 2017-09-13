Gamestop Online -Refurbished 1st Gen Xbox One Console Bundle, Halo 5 and Call of Duty $149.99

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Are the OG model XB1's considered problematic? Anything one should look out for when getting one? Looking at getting a 2nd one.

Well there are Xbox fanboys here that will praise anything that Microsoft does because 'muh halo.' My experience is that the xbone is a pricey piece of tech trash along the lines of a Jensen headset that one buys at Walgreens for $14.99. I got one right when it came out, within a few months, it pooped out and MS wouldn't repair it without an additional $129. My controller broke as wellThat being said, this is a refurb so it's already been repaired. Due to this, it's feasible that you could get a year or so out of it as long as you don't do that much with it. I'd definitely recommend getting the best possible warranty if anyone does get one.