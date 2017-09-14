Psychonauts Free For PC on HumbleBundle! (Steam Activation)

Psychonauts for the PC is free on HumbleBundle now through Saturday the 16th!
Steam activation required!
https://www.humblebu..._content=Banner
(Placed in deals thread since the game is discounted to free, so it is a sale)
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
That's Humble, not GOG. GOG doesn't give Steam Keys - and it's also $9.99 there.
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
I'd say blame the fact I have a fever and just literally woke up from a 6hr nap of coughing on the couch but.. yea it really was my own fault for not checking the site in my groggy state!
Fixed!
Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM
