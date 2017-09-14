Jump to content

Psychonauts Free For PC on HumbleBundle! (Steam Activation)

By Jiryn, Yesterday, 09:20 PM

Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

Psychonauts for the PC is free on HumbleBundle now through Saturday the 16th!

 

Steam activation required!

https://www.humblebu..._content=Banner

 

(Placed in deals thread since the game is discounted to free, so it is a sale)


realbigexplosion  

realbigexplosion

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

That's Humble, not GOG.  GOG doesn't give Steam Keys - and it's also $9.99 there.


Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

That's Humble, not GOG.  GOG doesn't give Steam Keys - and it's also $9.99 there.

I'd say blame the fact I have a fever and just literally woke up from a 6hr nap of coughing on the couch but.. yea it really was my own fault for not checking the site in my groggy state!

 

Fixed!


itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

Thanks OP!

