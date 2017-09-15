Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 9/17-9/23: Get a $10 coupon towards Forza 7 with any Forza Trade-in

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 10:05 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition $89.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $29.99
  • :ps4: The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Project CARS 2 $59.99
    • Save $50 on the Thrustmaster T150 Rs Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 with the purchase of Project CARS 2
  • :switch: Pokkén Tournament DX $59.99
  • :switch: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $49.99

Game Deals:

  • :ps4: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue $34.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: Battlefield 1: Revolution $49.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K18 $59.99
    • Save 10% on Virtual Currency with purchase of NBA 2K18
  • Buy One, Get One 50% Off on Select Xbox One Value Games (Valid 9/10-10/7, https://www.bestbuy....at1504108711361)

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • Free Xbox One game $59.99 and under when you buy an Xbox One S 1TB Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller or Wired Stereo Headset when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on a 3-Month or 6-Month Xbox Live Gold Subscription when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Insignia Dual Controller Charger for PlayStation 4 $19.99 Save $5
  • 20% off select Pokémon Toys & Trading Cards
  • Get an Extra $10 toward Forza MotorSport 7 when you trade in any select Forza game for Xbox One. Plus get a Best Buy Gift Card for the value of your trade-in.*
    • *Offer valid in store only. Trade in Forza MotorSport 5 or 6, or Forza Horizon 2 or 3 on Xbox One and get a $10 coupon toward Forza Motorsport 7 plus a gift card for the trade in value. Trade in values vary. Coupon valid in stores only through 10/7/17. Coupons delivered on trade ins from 9/17/17-9/30/17. Not compatible with any other offer. Not available in all locations. Limit 1 coupon per transaction.

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • Wonder Woman $24.99
  • Wonder Woman 3D + Only @ BB Trading Cards $29.99
  • Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars $16.99 Save $3
  • The Big Sick $17.99 Save $2
  • Arrow: Season Five $36.99 Save $6
  • Bates Motel: Season Five $33.99 Save $9
  • Lethal Weapon: Season One $29.99 Save $5

New Release 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • Wonder Woman 4K $29.99
  • Wonder Woman 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • DC 4K Collection Only @ BB (Includes Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman and Man of Steel) $79.99 Save $3
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 + $5 My Best Buy Rewards
  • Starship Troopers: 20th Anniversary 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 + $5 My Best Buy Rewards
  • Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars 4K $22.99 Save $7

jackuiowa  

jackuiowa

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

Is the FIFA trade in deal already over? Was hoping it was good next week too.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

Is the FIFA trade in deal already over? Was hoping it was good next week too.

It's good through the end of this ad.

 

https://www.bestbuy....at1503428604998


jackuiowa  

jackuiowa

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

Thanks sweet. Will print it out.

ajh2298
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM  

ajh2298

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

Frak BB killing us with the recent Steelbook pricing at release.
Flash15
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

Thanks sweet. Will print it out.

why would you print it out? lol


Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

Darth Sontin
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM  

Darth Sontin

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

Forza 5 just went free on GWG and trades in for $5 assuming the value holds Sunday. That would mean you could get $15 off Forza 7, making it only $33 with GCU on launch.
FlamedLiquid
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

do you get a $10 coupon for each forza game you trade in? you could buy 2 forza 6s right now for $26 with gcu. and then trade each one in for $11 plus the $10 coupon. $26 into $42. 

 

edit: nvm. 1 per transaction.


Shadowsteal123
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

do you get a $10 coupon for each forza game you trade in? you could buy 2 forza 6s right now for $26 with gcu. and then trade each one in for $11 plus the $10 coupon. $26 into $42. 

 

edit: nvm. 1 per transaction.

Also Forza 6 with GCU is $16+tax meaning 2 is $32+tax. Idk where you got $26?


FlamedLiquid
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

Also Forza 6 with GCU is $16+tax meaning 2 is $32+tax. Idk where you got $26?

its b1g1 half off right now.


Shadowsteal123
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

its b1g1 half off right now.

Gotcha, I missed that lol


outrun78
Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM  

outrun78

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM

These 4k movies are making my wallet sad

skrilla99
Posted Today, 12:19 AM  

skrilla99

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Man I only have Horizon 2 & 3 and FM6. I don't really want to trade any of those but if I had too it would be 6. I do however really like the Brazil course.

Decker
Posted Today, 01:05 AM  

Decker

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Oh man, I don't need Forza 5 any more since it went Games with Gold, but I love my Collector's Edition steelbook.  Don't know if I can part with it for a $10 coupon...


TheRealRizzo
Posted Today, 01:10 AM  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

anybody here who preordered Madden'18 get two $10 rewards certificates? I just checked my account and was issued two separate 500 points. (I didnt do any trade in offers and only bought one copy)

#16 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

anybody here who preordered Madden'18 get two $10 rewards certificates? I just checked my account and was issued two separate 500 points. (I didnt do any trade in offers and only bought one copy)

I'm betting that you called because you didn't get it in time. They gave you a $10 credit and then you received the automated $10 credit.

TheRealRizzo
Posted Today, 02:26 AM  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

I'm betting that you called because you didn't get it in time. They gave you a $10 credit and then you received the automated $10 credit.

I got my preorder certificate on time, thats why I'm asking cause I thought it may have been a glitch, but I didnt file any complaints.

Fletchncl
Posted Today, 02:36 AM  

Fletchncl

Posted Today, 02:36 AM

Oh man, I don't need Forza 5 any more since it went Games with Gold, but I love my Collector's Edition steelbook. Don't know if I can part with it for a $10 coupon...

I have the same one and it's not worth trading in for $10 coupon, even if it was GWG. I'll be getting the Ultimate Edition that comes out Friday, looks like it's not mentioned in the ad but I pre ordered it already.

jr1016
Posted Today, 03:21 AM  

jr1016

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

Oh man, I don't need Forza 5 any more since it went Games with Gold, but I love my Collector's Edition steelbook. Don't know if I can part with it for a $10 coupon...


You can just trade in disc only.

HakurenKyo06
Posted Today, 04:52 AM  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

In for wonder woman.


Thespyder314
Posted Today, 04:56 AM  

Thespyder314

Posted Today, 04:56 AM

Holy shit...Starship Troopers..... Close Encounters of the 3 Rd Kind and Wonder woman 4K in the same damn week...R.I.P my wallet

Decker
Posted Today, 05:18 AM  

Decker

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

You can just trade in disc only.

You can?  If so, I'm all over that.


