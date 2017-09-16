Jump to content

Super Famicom SNES mini UP GO GO GO

By Shadowmoses12, Today, 02:22 AM

#1 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1039 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

amazon japan is LIVE GO GO GO GO

i know it says to not post but no one will see the other post 


#2 woodcan   TX Regional CAG VP CAGiversary!   1481 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

woodcan

Posted Today, 02:24 AM

Noob question but does this require a separate Amazon.jp account from the Amazon.com account?


Spoiler

#3 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1039 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 02:25 AM

it needs a separate  Amazon account 


#4 D.Choy   Oh Hai. CAGiversary!   945 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

D.Choy

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

That died fast.


#5 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1039 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

https://www.amazon.c...uct/B075MK6THW/

 

without the adaptor is still LIVE GO GO GO GO

 

now dead


#6 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 02:42 AM

19800 yens are like $148, am I wrong?

#7 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1039 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

19800 yens are like $148, am I wrong?

lol thats like third parties. it cost 101.61 for me


#8 TotalHenshin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

TotalHenshin

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

19800 yens are like $148, am I wrong?

Add about $30 to that. :-(

Gotta say I'm pretty frustrated. Been F5ing Amazon and Play-Asia since 8 PM EST (which is when they said it would go live) 10:15ish rolls around and I think "Alright, my dogs have waited too long. Better go walk them." Come back and see 13 updates on Twitter and pre-orders are all gone. :wall:

*sigh* Hope they keep to their promise of producing a lot. I've learned Japanese over the last couple years and the idea of having a convenient little box to replay so many of my childhood favorites in their original language and understand them is really appealing to me... but not $179 appealing.


#9 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 03:07 AM

Holy crap that price is nuts, even without the adapter!

#10 Shugo  

Shugo

Posted Today, 03:11 AM

Holy crap that price is nuts, even without the adapter!


The price is because the Amazon first-party listing is sold out. What you're seeing are third-party scalper listings.

It's just like western Amazon. Always check the "sold by" bit.
