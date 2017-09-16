Metroid: Samus Returns Special Ed. In Stock Toysrus

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

Hm... my Best Buy copy was $10 cheaper (GCU), but arrived a bit dinged and scuffed. Worth $10 and a return to gamble on a TRU delivery arriving in better shape? The decision is right on the edge for me.

Toysrus will also ship it in a bubble mailer, so not a great gamble.Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk