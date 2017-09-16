Jump to content

Metroid: Samus Returns Special Ed. In Stock Toysrus

By Darshminder, Today, 07:22 PM

Darshminder  

Darshminder

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Metroid: Samus Returns Special Edition currently in stock online at Toysrus.  Free shipping!!!

 

https://www.toysrus....psugg_q=metroid


dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

Hm... my Best Buy copy was $10 cheaper (GCU), but arrived a bit dinged and scuffed. Worth $10 and a return to gamble on a TRU delivery arriving in better shape? The decision is right on the edge for me.

Zaku77  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

Hm... my Best Buy copy was $10 cheaper (GCU), but arrived a bit dinged and scuffed. Worth $10 and a return to gamble on a TRU delivery arriving in better shape? The decision is right on the edge for me.

Toysrus will also ship it in a bubble mailer, so not a great gamble.

