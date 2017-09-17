Fry's Ads 9/17-23

Posted Today, 06:53 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$39.99

Hey! Pikmin

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories



$79.99

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199

Black New 3DS XL Handheld

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS4



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto 5



$33.99

Dead Alliance



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$59.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Avail. Tue.)



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$129.99

Hori Tactical Assault Comander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad



$159.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick



$449

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2



$449.99

Playstation VR w/ Playstation VR Worlds



Switch



$9.99

Nyko Switch Screen Armor



$14.99

Joy-Con Wheel



$19.99

Nyko Clip Grip Power



$59.88

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



$59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Splatoon 2



XBox One



$4.99 ($19.99 - $15 MiR)

Antec Xbox One Cooler



$24.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One Console)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto 5



$33.99

Dead Alliance



$49.99

Hauppauge Digital TV Tuner



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$59.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Avail. Tue.)



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force X04 Stealth Gaming Headset



$149 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of Xox 6conosle)

Elite Wireless Controller



$159

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick



$279

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield One

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18



less than $349 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up



PC



$47.99

Corsair M65 Pro FPS Gaming Mouse



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset



$59.99

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse

Roccat Kone Pure Optical Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Razer Naga Hex V2 RGB 7-Button Mechanical Gaming Mouse



$74.99

Creative Soundblaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.99

Roccat Isku+ Force FX RGB Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Blackwidow Stealth 2016 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tournament Edition



$99.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$129.99

Logitech G910 Orin Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$299

Nvidia Shield Pro 500GB Console



Blu-Ray



$4.99

Battleship

Dante's Peak

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

The Frighteners

Legend: Ultimate Edition

The People Under the Stairs

The Thing (2011)

Tremors



$5.99

9

12 Monkeys

The Blind Side

Dracula Untold

Friday

Gremlins

Halloween II

The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

The Purge

The Purge: Anarcy

Serenity

Shaun of the Dead

Space Jam

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time

Vacation

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



$6.99

300/300: Rise of an Empire

Blended (Blu+DVD)

Annabelle (Blu+DVD)

The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)

Caddyshack

Get Hard (Blu+DVD)

Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)

In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)

Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)

We're the Millers



$7.99

The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (Blu+DVD)



$8.99

The Birds

The Boy

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: Special Edition

The Intern (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1932)

Next Friday

Psycho

Rear Window

The Shining



$9.99

Split (Blu+DVD)



$16.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)



$18.99

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)



$32.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Miami Vice: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series



$49.99

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $82.99

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection



$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

All 4K Titles



DVD



$21.99

Bewitched: The Complete Series

The Cosby Show: The Complete Series

Mad About You: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

Party of Five: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

Roseanne: The Complete Series

Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series

Wings: The Complete Series



$39.99

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series

