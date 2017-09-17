Fry's Ads 9/17-23

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$39.99
Hey! Pikmin
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS4
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto 5
$33.99
Dead Alliance
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$59.99
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Avail. Tue.)
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$129.99
Hori Tactical Assault Comander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad
$159.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
$449
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Destiny 2
$449.99
Playstation VR w/ Playstation VR Worlds
Switch
$9.99
Nyko Switch Screen Armor
$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel
$19.99
Nyko Clip Grip Power
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Splatoon 2
XBox One
$4.99 ($19.99 - $15 MiR)
Antec Xbox One Cooler
$24.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One Console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto 5
$33.99
Dead Alliance
$49.99
Hauppauge Digital TV Tuner
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$59.99
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Avail. Tue.)
$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$79.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force X04 Stealth Gaming Headset
$149 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of Xox 6conosle)
Elite Wireless Controller
$159
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick
$279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield One
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18
less than $349 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
PC
$47.99
Corsair M65 Pro FPS Gaming Mouse
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95
Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 Gaming Headset
$59.99
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse
Roccat Kone Pure Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Razer Naga Hex V2 RGB 7-Button Mechanical Gaming Mouse
$74.99
Creative Soundblaster X H5 Gaming Headset
$79.99
Roccat Isku+ Force FX RGB Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Blackwidow Stealth 2016 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tournament Edition
$99.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$129.99
Logitech G910 Orin Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$299
Nvidia Shield Pro 500GB Console
Blu-Ray
$4.99
Battleship
Dante's Peak
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
The Frighteners
Legend: Ultimate Edition
The People Under the Stairs
The Thing (2011)
Tremors
$5.99
9
12 Monkeys
The Blind Side
Dracula Untold
Friday
Gremlins
Halloween II
The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
The Purge
The Purge: Anarcy
Serenity
Shaun of the Dead
Space Jam
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time
Vacation
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
$6.99
300/300: Rise of an Empire
Blended (Blu+DVD)
Annabelle (Blu+DVD)
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
Caddyshack
Get Hard (Blu+DVD)
Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)
In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)
Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)
We're the Millers
$7.99
The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
The Birds
The Boy
Dracula (1931)
Frankenstein (1931)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: Special Edition
The Intern (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1932)
Next Friday
Psycho
Rear Window
The Shining
$9.99
Split (Blu+DVD)
$16.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
$18.99
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
$32.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
$49.99
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $82.99
Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection
$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles
DVD
$21.99
Bewitched: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Roseanne: The Complete Series
Starsky & Hutch: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
Wings: The Complete Series
$39.99
The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series
