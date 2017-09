Posted Today, 01:15 PM

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B01MTJ0TA9/

The price on this has dropped steadily on Amazon over the past two weeks and fluctuates throughout the day (it went down two cents and then up one cent as I typed this out). I predict this will be $20-30 on BF (10-15 for the regular edition), but this is a good deal if you want to get in on it now. Also, if you are into steelbooks, PM this at Best Buy for the free BBY exclusive steelbook.