Overwatch Game of the Year Edition $29.99 @ Best Buy ($23.99 w/ GCU)

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

What is the difference between Origins edition and GOTY edition?

ten free loot boxes in goty. they might also be special loot boxes like the olympics ones that only unlocked olympic items, i'm not sure.

both should come with the origins content ( a few free skins and goodies for diablo and other blizzard games)

there was a promo/glitch recently only on ps4 at best buy that was giving a "bottom of receipt" style code for another ten free loot boxes (i guess to justify selling the remaining non-goty copies at the same price as goty, but accidentally working on goty copies too). thats probably dead but worth looking into.