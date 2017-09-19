xxxbox https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132
playstition https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892128
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition $29.99 @ Best Buy ($23.99 w/ GCU)
Posted Today, 05:05 AM
xxxbox https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132
Posted Today, 05:22 AM
Hooray
Too bad I have umpteen different recent online shooters to play from Splatoon to Destiny to BF1/Titan on EA Access to Battlegrounds
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.
what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
-1%
same chance as me not liking luscious men
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
Slim. I think you have a 15 day window unless you talk sexy to the Indian representative
Posted Today, 05:45 AM
This is actually PC as well. I've noticed PC isn't always on sale when PS4 and Xbone are.
Origins: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4710800
or
Game of the Year: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891900
Posted Today, 05:48 AM
"Gayme"
"XXXBox"
"Playstition"
Posted Today, 06:38 AM
is this the deal of the day?
Posted Today, 06:40 AM
What is the difference between Origins edition and GOTY edition?
Posted Today, 06:57 AM
this will not be the super ultimate completely finished edition though.
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
damn that cheap for pc version.
Posted Today, 07:11 AM
They seem to be adding content and making it unlockable or free while some costumes are locked behind DLC most are from events like Blizzcom. Like Starcraft and Heartstone I believe the game will never truly be complete until the sequel. Then again they still add free content for D2 on occasion.
this will not be the super ultimate completely finished edition though.
Posted Today, 07:21 AM
so just looked at the deal of the day items and yes this is one of the Deal of the Day items. so grab it today if youre contemplating it.
Posted Today, 07:37 AM
What is the difference between Origins edition and GOTY edition?
ten free loot boxes in goty. they might also be special loot boxes like the olympics ones that only unlocked olympic items, i'm not sure.
both should come with the origins content ( a few free skins and goodies for diablo and other blizzard games)
there was a promo/glitch recently only on ps4 at best buy that was giving a "bottom of receipt" style code for another ten free loot boxes (i guess to justify selling the remaining non-goty copies at the same price as goty, but accidentally working on goty copies too). thats probably dead but worth looking into.
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
Is this the lowest it's been?
Posted Today, 07:43 AM
Is this the lowest it's been?
Absolutely
Posted Today, 07:43 AM
I'm fairly certain the 10 boxes are regular loot boxes. I remember someone mentioning this while summer games was going on.
Posted Today, 07:47 AM
for new? yes.
Walmart had it cheaper for used copies but than the price went back up.
Posted Today, 08:02 AM
Wait, the console versions come with downloadable goodies for Blizzard's PC games?
Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.
Posted Today, 08:09 AM
Posted Today, 08:26 AM
Wait, the console versions come with downloadable goodies for Blizzard's PC games?
That is correct. A DL code is included in the package that is only good with Blizzards Battle.net games. A separate code is for the console ten loot boxes.
Posted Today, 10:17 AM
Nice
Picked up one on PC for store pickup
Don't see it getting much lower than this till black Friday and I doubt it will be less
Posted Today, 11:08 AM
Posted Today, 11:20 AM
"Gayme"
"XXXBox"
"Playstition"
"Gayme"
"XXXBox"
"Playstition"
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
#25
Posted Today, 11:32 AM
Posted Today, 11:36 AM
Tastes like chicken.
Posted Today, 11:44 AM
Best FPS ever.
umm, Call of Duty: Roads to Victory is the best FPS. Check yourself!
Posted Today, 12:42 PM
Nice. Does anyone know if this is just a code in the box or if it's a disc just for installing?
Posted Today, 01:35 PM
I bought the Origins edition last year when it was $28 as part of one of those Visa Checkout deals and never played it before trading it back to Best Buy.
Is this absolutely worth getting even though I don't play multi-player only games much or am I better off passing?
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
Considering it is a strictly multiplayer game, it may not be worth it for you. That being said, I personally think it is one of the best competitive games to come out in the last few years. I've easily put 200+ hours into it, and own it on both PC and Xbox.