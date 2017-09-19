Jump to content

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition $29.99 @ Best Buy ($23.99 w/ GCU)

By chessnerd, Today, 05:05 AM

chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

xxxbox https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132

playstition https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892128


WWF

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Hooray

 

Too bad I have umpteen different recent online shooters to play from Splatoon to Destiny to BF1/Titan on EA Access to Battlegrounds :-(


DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.

what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?


#4 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.

what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?

-1%

 

same chance as me not liking luscious men


Ketsui

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.
what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?


Slim. I think you have a 15 day window unless you talk sexy to the Indian representative

CaptainAmerricka

Posted Today, 05:45 AM

This is actually PC as well. I've noticed PC isn't always on sale when PS4 and Xbone are. 

 

Origins: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4710800

 

or

 

Game of the Year: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891900


SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

"Gayme"

 

"XXXBox"

 

"Playstition"

 

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 06:38 AM

is this the deal of the day?


Super Sonic

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

What is the difference between Origins edition and GOTY edition?


HappySnappy

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

this will not be the super ultimate completely finished edition though.


bengi15

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

damn that cheap for pc version. 


Acd

Posted Today, 07:11 AM

this will not be the super ultimate completely finished edition though.

They seem to be adding content and making it unlockable or free while some costumes are locked behind DLC most are from events like Blizzcom. Like Starcraft and Heartstone I believe the game will never truly be complete until the sequel. Then again they still add free content for D2 on occasion.

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

so just looked at the deal of the day items and yes this is one of the Deal of the Day items. so grab it today if youre contemplating it.


WWF

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

What is the difference between Origins edition and GOTY edition?

 

ten free loot boxes in goty. they might also be special loot boxes like the olympics ones that only unlocked olympic items, i'm not sure.

 

both should come with the origins content ( a few free skins and goodies for diablo and other blizzard games)

 

there was a promo/glitch recently only on ps4 at best buy that was giving a "bottom of receipt" style code for another ten free loot boxes (i guess to justify selling the remaining non-goty copies at the same price as goty, but accidentally working on goty copies too). thats probably dead but worth looking into.


Gershomcz

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Is this the lowest it's been?


Ketsui

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Is this the lowest it's been?


Absolutely

PeeDeeJay

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

ten free loot boxes in goty. they might also be special loot boxes like the olympics ones that only unlocked olympic items, i'm not sure.

I'm fairly certain the 10 boxes are regular loot boxes. I remember someone mentioning this while summer games was going on.

vic_x51

Posted Today, 07:47 AM

Is this the lowest it's been?

for new? yes.
Walmart had it cheaper for used copies but than the price went back up.

United_Korea

Posted Today, 08:02 AM

Wait, the console versions come with downloadable goodies for Blizzard's PC games?


chessnerd

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

Deciding if it's worth getting with cod ww2 and battlefront 2 cumming up

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 08:26 AM

Wait, the console versions come with downloadable goodies for Blizzard's PC games?

That is correct. A DL code is included in the package that is only good with Blizzards Battle.net games. A separate code is for the console ten loot boxes.


Lord Hamm

Posted Today, 10:17 AM

Nice

 

Picked up one on PC for store pickup

 

Don't see it getting much lower than this till black Friday and I doubt it will be less


Mythplus

Posted Today, 11:08 AM

is this the deal of the day?


ITS THE DEAL OF A LIFETIME!!!!

redreflect

Posted Today, 11:20 AM

"Gayme"

"XXXBox"

"Playstition"

Is this Twitter's new account? I knew he'd be back one day...

Rickybobby1234

Posted Today, 11:32 AM

If you have the vanilla version it trades in for 17.24 (PS4) making it around 8$ to get those extra 10 loot boxes.

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:36 AM

Best FPS ever.

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 11:44 AM

Best FPS ever.

umm, Call of Duty: Roads to Victory is the best FPS. Check yourself!

 


Thatguy1513

Posted Today, 12:42 PM

This is actually PC as well. I've noticed PC isn't always on sale when PS4 and Xbone are.

Origins: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4710800

or

Game of the Year: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891900

Nice. Does anyone know if this is just a code in the box or if it's a disc just for installing?

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

I bought the Origins edition last year when it was $28 as part of one of those Visa Checkout deals and never played it before trading it back to Best Buy.

 

Is this absolutely worth getting even though I don't play multi-player only games much or am I better off passing?


kross036

Posted Today, 01:46 PM

I bought the Origins edition last year when it was $28 as part of one of those Visa Checkout deals and never played it before trading it back to Best Buy.

 

Is this absolutely worth getting even though I don't play multi-player only games much or am I better off passing?

Considering it is a strictly multiplayer game, it may not be worth it for you. That being said, I personally think it is one of the best competitive games to come out in the last few years. I've easily put 200+ hours into it, and own it on both PC and Xbox.


