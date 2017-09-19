Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Overwatch Gayme of the Year Edition $29.99 @ Best Buy ($23.99 w/ GCU)

By chessnerd, Today, 05:05 AM

#1 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

xxxbox - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892132

 

playstition - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5892128


#2 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   526 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Hooray

 

Too bad I have umpteen different recent online shooters to play from Splatoon to Destiny to BF1/Titan on EA Access to Battlegrounds :-(


#3 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1121 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.

what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?


DANNY_FAKnTASTIK.png

 

 

DANY+FAKnTASTIK.png

#4 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.

what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?

-1%

 

same chance as me not liking luscious men


#5 Ketsui   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   959 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Ketsui

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I bought this game from best buy 18 days ago.
what are the chances of getting a price adjustment for a non-elite customer?


Slim. I think you have a 15 day window unless you talk sexy to the Indian representative
