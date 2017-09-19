Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

DEAD! Activision Destiny 2 (X1) + Xbox Wireless Controller + Xbox One Play and Charge Kit - $69.99

By SukhShanti, Yesterday, 04:22 PM

#1 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM

http://www.ebay.com/...t-/122702417483

 

Free shipping, sold by AntOnline

 

Deal is dead guys, please remove


#2 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   796 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

Price?

#3 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

Price?

Updated title, should be there now, $69.99


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1999 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM

Wow that's a great deal. I'd prefer Destiny on ps4 though...

#5 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2212 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

That's a damn good deal.
#6 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6317 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Ridiculous deal


#7 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

It's like it's my destiny

