New Xbox One S with Destiny 2 and Extra Controller--eBay

http://www.ebay.com/...7692?rmvSB=true
239
High Feedback; no idea if hacked account or not.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:18 PM
http://www.ebay.com/...7692?rmvSB=true
239
High Feedback; no idea if hacked account or not.
Posted Today, 05:21 PM
Why would it be hacked?
And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
Why would it be hacked?
And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?
every time i see an ebay deal that looks decent, everyone says, HACKED.
So, yeah.
As for the price, my numlock was off. Sorry about that.
As for making no more threads, ill make a ton just for you.
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Why would it be hacked?
And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?
You'll fit in just fine around here.
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
Posted Today, 05:50 PM
Why would it be hacked?
And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?
Somebody needs to be a little nicer. They were just trying to be helpful. KAY!
Posted Today, 05:52 PM
Not hacked, but I will say hackers are getting smarter about hacking accounts. Stay safe out there.