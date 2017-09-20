Jump to content

New Xbox One S with Destiny 2 and Extra Controller--eBay

By dorath, Today, 05:18 PM

#1 dorath  

dorath

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

http://www.ebay.com/...7692?rmvSB=true

239

 

High Feedback; no idea if hacked account or not.


#2 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Why would it be hacked?

 

And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

$239

Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#4 dorath  

dorath

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Why would it be hacked?

 

And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?

every time i see an ebay deal that looks decent, everyone says, HACKED.
So, yeah.
As for the price, my numlock was off.  Sorry about that.
As for making no more threads, ill make a ton just for you.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Why would it be hacked?

 

And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?

You'll fit in just fine around here.


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

jrberger  

jrberger

Posted Today, 05:50 PM

Why would it be hacked?

 

And you didn't even post the price. Don't make anymore threads kay?

Somebody needs to be a little nicer. They were just trying to be helpful. KAY!


baengel98  

baengel98

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

Not hacked, but I will say hackers are getting smarter about hacking accounts.  Stay safe out there.


