Microsoft Rewards E-mail members only 30% off a Microsoft Store Gift Card

just received this e-mail kind of confusing did the quiz in the link and it takes you too the thing to claim but there isn't anything there? maybe I'm misunderstanding it. Here is what the e-mail looks like.
Got the same email, took the quiz, also don't see reduced price on the Redeem page. Check back later I guess.
glad its not just me, thanks!
This email was auto-filtered into the "Junk" section of my Live account. Never seen an official Rewards message from MS do that before.
I have this in my earn section now, i really hope they didn't mean 30% off game pass but in the e-mail they clearly say gift cards.
That offer is also listed further down in the Rewards email. Clearly separate from the gift card promo description.
On my redeem page it's a separate reward page from the regular gift card. Says something like "take advantage of this exclusive offer of 30% off a $5 gift card in time for xbox one x."
It's showing as 3,600.
ah great thanks, still not showing on mine yet. wonder if we can redeem more than once?
All it is is 30 percent off a $5 card? Meh
yea I expected more when I posted it