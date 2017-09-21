Jump to content

30% off $10 PSN from PCGameSupply: Ends in 4 Hours

By GeeWiz, Today, 05:10 PM

#1 GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...cial-promotion/

Surprised no one posted this. The usual $10 Playstation Network credit for just $7. Hurry quickly because it ends in less than 4 hours!

24646xl.jpg

My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.

https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ

Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....

#2 Lazerack  

Lazerack

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Gotta love how often this sale happens between PSN and eShop!


#3 HouraiTeahouse  

HouraiTeahouse

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Beautiful. Thank you very much!


#4 alextastic  

alextastic

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Thanks!


#5 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...cial-promotion/

Thank you! I signed up to receive emails notifying me of sales, but I've never actually gotten one.

#6 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Are they still not accepting PayPal?

Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#7 DRKnight  

DRKnight

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

Thanks OP I always get these deals when they pop up.


#8 GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Thank you! I signed up to receive emails notifying me of sales, but I've never actually gotten one.


So did I but I can confirm I have never gotten one myself. I just happened to check this morning in hopes either PSN or eShop would pop up and sure enough, there it was. I might as well check every day now.

24646xl.jpg

My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.

https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ

Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....

#9 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

seems to work if you buy more than one. $50 for $35 $100 for $70. how many should i get...

load up!! Rare to see better than 30% on PSN.

Tastes like chicken.

#10 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

I can only seem to get one. Is anyone able to check out with more than one?

Tastes like chicken.

#11 flyersfan8  

flyersfan8

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

Can only buy 1.  Took 4 minutes after purchase to receive the code.  Thank you for posting this.  If anyone is wondering where it is shipped from, Bank of America sent me an out of country usage email saying it was from Canada.  


flyers8.png

#12 comatosekitty  

comatosekitty

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

I can only seem to get one. Is anyone able to check out with more than one?

aw crap. maybe it is one per customer. i just added quantity but never checked out.

Yup one per customer :( sucks. was about to drop $42 on $60


comatose-kitty.png

#13 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

I can only seem to get one. Is anyone able to check out with more than one?

You can never buy more than 1 in any of these deals. Pretty sure they would be instantly sold out if possible.


#14 Bleed_DukeBlue  

Bleed_DukeBlue

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Thanks OP!  I didn't see this pop up anywhere else either.


#15 GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

I wish it was possible for more than 1, I would have bought 10 in a heartbeat just to have a stock of them.

24646xl.jpg

My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.

https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ

Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....

#16 mars009  

mars009

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Wow they no longer accept paypal?


#17 comatosekitty  

comatosekitty

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

trying to buy a second under an alt account, same card. this time its pending approval...theyre onto me boys.

 

edit: "pending review" oh shit.


comatose-kitty.png

#18 GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

trying to buy a second under an alt account, same card. this time its pending approval...theyre onto me boys.


I even tried another account, another card, another browser, yet nothing. They know!

24646xl.jpg

My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.

https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ

Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....

#19 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

Thanks OP. PayPal debit card still works for me.
Lakers for Life!

#20 comatosekitty  

comatosekitty

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

I even tried another account, another card, another browser, yet nothing. They know!

aw shit they must be tracking IPs

 

APPROVED BOYS! WHOOOOO!!!!


comatose-kitty.png

#21 Shimrra  

Shimrra

Posted Today, 06:40 PM

Thanks OP.


A beautiful 35-year-old ain't as as good lookin' as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don't even like each other" Patrice O'neal

x5e4xj.jpgShimrra74.png

x5e4xj.jpgShimrra74.png

#22 Brendan_Frye  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

Not sure about giving these guys my card info...


giphy.gif

#23 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

I just ordered one as well and got it after like a minute.


#24 comatosekitty  

comatosekitty

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Not sure about giving these guys my card info...

i bought from them with paypal a year ago, just bought from them again, and TONS of reviews online say theyre golden. so i mean i dont know how bad your trust issues are but they seem fine to me.


comatose-kitty.png

#25 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

why is pay now $hit greyed out and doesn't do anything? ugh not even worth trouble


