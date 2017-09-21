30% off $10 PSN from PCGameSupply: Ends in 4 Hours
#1 Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary! 2069 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:10 PM
Surprised no one posted this. The usual $10 Playstation Network credit for just $7. Hurry quickly because it ends in less than 4 hours!
My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.
https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ
Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 68 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:14 PM
Gotta love how often this sale happens between PSN and eShop!
#3
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Beautiful. Thank you very much!
#4 keepin' it real. CAGiversary! 1027 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Thanks!
#5
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Thank you! I signed up to receive emails notifying me of sales, but I've never actually gotten one.
#6 ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary! 10910 Posts Joined 5.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:19 PM
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 378 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
Thanks OP I always get these deals when they pop up.
#8 Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary! 2069 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:56 PM
Thank you! I signed up to receive emails notifying me of sales, but I've never actually gotten one.
So did I but I can confirm I have never gotten one myself. I just happened to check this morning in hopes either PSN or eShop would pop up and sure enough, there it was. I might as well check every day now.
My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.
https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ
Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3419 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:58 PM
load up!! Rare to see better than 30% on PSN.
seems to work if you buy more than one. $50 for $35 $100 for $70. how many should i get...
Tastes like chicken.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3419 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:01 PM
Tastes like chicken.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 114 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:03 PM
Can only buy 1. Took 4 minutes after purchase to receive the code. Thank you for posting this. If anyone is wondering where it is shipped from, Bank of America sent me an out of country usage email saying it was from Canada.
#12
Posted Today, 06:03 PM
I can only seem to get one. Is anyone able to check out with more than one?
aw crap. maybe it is one per customer. i just added quantity but never checked out.
Yup one per customer :( sucks. was about to drop $42 on $60
#13
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
I can only seem to get one. Is anyone able to check out with more than one?
You can never buy more than 1 in any of these deals. Pretty sure they would be instantly sold out if possible.
- Sindur likes this
#14
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
Thanks OP! I didn't see this pop up anywhere else either.
#15 Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary! 2069 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.
https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ
Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....
#16 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 1564 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:20 PM
Wow they no longer accept paypal?
#17
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
trying to buy a second under an alt account, same card. this time its pending approval...theyre onto me boys.
edit: "pending review" oh shit.
#18 Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary! 2069 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:32 PM
trying to buy a second under an alt account, same card. this time its pending approval...theyre onto me boys.
I even tried another account, another card, another browser, yet nothing. They know!
My YouTube channel has been reborn into Gee Wiz Gaming! Become a Little Wizard and subscribe! Comment any criticism you may have and share my first new video with your friends.
https://www.youtube....Lx888bJmv8AWUwQ
Now if only i could afford an Elgato and a Snowball....
#19 OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary! 1790 Posts Joined 12.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:35 PM
#20
Posted Today, 06:35 PM
I even tried another account, another card, another browser, yet nothing. They know!
aw shit they must be tracking IPs
APPROVED BOYS! WHOOOOO!!!!
#21 Alone on Vita island CAGiversary! 2799 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:40 PM
Thanks OP.
“A beautiful 35-year-old ain’t as as good lookin’ as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don’t even like each other” Patrice O’neal
#22 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 2.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:41 PM
Not sure about giving these guys my card info...
#23
Posted Today, 06:51 PM
I just ordered one as well and got it after like a minute.
#24
Posted Today, 06:55 PM
Not sure about giving these guys my card info...
i bought from them with paypal a year ago, just bought from them again, and TONS of reviews online say theyre golden. so i mean i dont know how bad your trust issues are but they seem fine to me.
#25
Posted Today, 06:55 PM
why is pay now $hit greyed out and doesn't do anything? ugh not even worth trouble