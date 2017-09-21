Jump to content

Free copy of Outlast and its DLC

By AlmightyDrizzle, Today, 05:20 PM

AlmightyDrizzle  

AlmightyDrizzle

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

https://www.humblebu.../outlast-deluxe

 

Great game. Enjoy!


Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Getting a page not found error - working for anyone else?

 

Edit: I can see the banner advertising it free for a limited time, but link appears broken.


realbigexplosion  

realbigexplosion

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

I'm getting the same error clicking the link directly on the Humble page.  Should be back up before too long.


Currently Playing:  Games

AlmightyDrizzle  

AlmightyDrizzle

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

Just tried the link I posted on my phone. It's working right now on mobile.

Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

Cheers - worked on mobile for me.


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

Worked fine for me on PC.  it's free for 48 hours.


