Free copy of Outlast and its DLC

https://www.humblebu.../outlast-deluxe
Great game. Enjoy!
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
Great game. Enjoy!
Posted Today, 05:58 PM
Getting a page not found error - working for anyone else?
Edit: I can see the banner advertising it free for a limited time, but link appears broken.
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
I'm getting the same error clicking the link directly on the Humble page. Should be back up before too long.
Posted Today, 06:18 PM
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
Just tried the link I posted on my phone. It's working right now on mobile.
Cheers - worked on mobile for me.
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
Worked fine for me on PC. it's free for 48 hours.