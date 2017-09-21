DEAD! eBay Flash Sale Coupon $15 off $75
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
https://pages.ebay.c...9887&rmvSB=true
Coupon code: PSAVE15NOW
Valid until 6pm PST
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
I know it says it doesn't work for giftcards, but any idea if any PSN digital/email delivery options work?
Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM
Thanks OP!
I'm thinking of getting a Retropie system.
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM
I know it says it doesn't work for giftcards, but any idea if any PSN digital/email delivery options work?
If it's from a seller like paypal digital gifts (who seem to be the only ones not selling for over face value) then it won't work.
This one might work, though, so give it a shot if you don't need the PSN credit immediately.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM
If it's from a seller like paypal digital gifts (who seem to be the only ones not selling for over face value) then it won't work.
This one might work, though, so give it a shot if you don't need the PSN credit immediately.
Darn...Looks like I was too late. Only one available, and it needs to be over $75. Thanks though, that would have been cool with me.
Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM
Used this to get a lot of 4 zelda games for the 3ds (majora's mask, a link between worlds, triforce and ocarina of time) for $75 after promo.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 08:34 PM
♫it's like 10 thousand items when all you want is a giftcard♫
Available: 1 year of xbl vs 39$ amazon gc
#8
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
Lol. This deal always seems to come along as soon as I don't need anything.
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM
when the thing I actually wanted sold out a few days. smh.
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
when the thing I actually wanted sold out a few days. smh.
what's that?
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM
Argh, I had something in my cart since last week thinking we'd get a coupon soon. But they raised the price the other day so now it's not worth it.
Posted Yesterday, 10:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
Well, I'd been waiting on a deal for a mid-range USB sound card so this works. Got a Sewell Soundbox Pro for $65.
Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Can you use more than once or is it one per account? Never tried doing more than one order when these pop up.
#16
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Can you use more than once or is it one per account? Never tried doing more than one order when these pop up.
Not on the same account. It pops up with a message stating that you've already used that promo.
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Thanks OP. Got some items I had on the watchlist.
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Took some time, but finally checkedout with stuff I wanted.
Posted Today, 12:18 AM
These always seem to come along when my watchlist is near empty. I was able to talk a couple the people making best offers on my items to buy though. They were mystified to learn the promotion was even running.
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
Thanks OP, managed to roll together a purchase
#21
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
Thanks Op. I've use it to get some of the stuff that I wanted with that code.
Posted Today, 12:57 AM
Thanks OP! Finally picked up a Retron 5!
#23
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
#24
Posted Today, 01:02 AM
Thanks, i've been looking to upgrade from my galaxy S4, found a used mint S7 edge for $330.
Posted Today, 01:02 AM
#26
Posted Today, 01:04 AM
Glad you guys were able to use yours, I didn't buy anything lol $60 saved
Posted Today, 01:20 AM
Expired right as I was checking out...lolz
