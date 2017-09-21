Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

The gang talks Toys R Us, Xbox One X, Destiny 2, Destiny 2, and so much more (Destiny 2)!

DEAD! eBay Flash Sale Coupon $15 off $75

By SukhShanti, Yesterday, 07:13 PM

#1 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

eBay Flash Sale Coupon $15 off $75

https://pages.ebay.c...9887&rmvSB=true

Coupon code: PSAVE15NOW

Valid until 6pm PST

#2 drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

I know it says it doesn't work for giftcards, but any idea if any PSN digital/email delivery options work?


#3 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   403 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

Thanks OP!

 

I'm thinking of getting a Retropie system.


#4 Not Eric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2304 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Not Eric

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

I know it says it doesn't work for giftcards, but any idea if any PSN digital/email delivery options work?

If it's from a seller like paypal digital gifts (who seem to be the only ones not selling for over face value) then it won't work.

 

This one might work, though, so give it a shot if you don't need the PSN credit immediately.


NotRic.png

#5 drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM

If it's from a seller like paypal digital gifts (who seem to be the only ones not selling for over face value) then it won't work.

 

This one might work, though, so give it a shot if you don't need the PSN credit immediately.

Darn...Looks like I was too late.  Only one available, and it needs to be over $75.  Thanks though, that would have been cool with me.


#6 micbelt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

micbelt

Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM

Used this to get a lot of 4 zelda games for the 3ds (majora's mask, a link between worlds, triforce and ocarina of time) for $75 after promo.


micbelt.png

 

#7 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 08:34 PM

♫it's like 10 thousand items when all you want is a giftcard♫


Available: 1 year of xbl vs 39$ amazon gc

#8 semmelweis  

semmelweis

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Lol. This deal always seems to come along as soon as I don't need anything.


#9 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   9465 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

when the thing I actually wanted sold out a few days. smh. 


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#10 agentghost   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4808 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

agentghost

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

when the thing I actually wanted sold out a few days. smh. 

what's that?


#11 Ogami Itto   Your what hurts now? CAGiversary!   429 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Ogami Itto

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

Nothing to buy again.

#12 motaku96   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1625 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

motaku96

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

Argh, I had something in my cart since last week thinking we'd get a coupon soon. But they raised the price the other day so now it's not worth it.


#13 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   893 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Yesterday, 10:21 PM

Dang. All I really want is eshop credit and I'm guessing that won't work.

#14 Syntax Error   Art School Dropout CAGiversary!   9643 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Syntax Error

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

Well, I'd been waiting on a deal for a mid-range USB sound card so this works.  Got a Sewell Soundbox Pro for $65.


#15 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9585 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

Can you use more than once or is it one per account? Never tried doing more than one order when these pop up.


#16 Cryoguns  

Cryoguns

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Can you use more than once or is it one per account? Never tried doing more than one order when these pop up.

Not on the same account.  It pops up with a message stating that you've already used that promo.


#17 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Thanks OP.  Got some items I had on the watchlist.  


#18 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20276 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Took some time, but finally checkedout with stuff I wanted.


Spoiler

#19 Gara   Gao Gao Stegosaurus CAGiversary!   619 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gara

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

These always seem to come along when my watchlist is near empty. I was able to talk a couple the people making best offers on my items to buy though. They were mystified to learn the promotion was even running.


#20 maigoyume   The Lost Dreamer CAGiversary!   6952 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

maigoyume

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

Thanks OP, managed to roll together a purchase


#21 EvilSena  

EvilSena

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Thanks Op. I've use it to get some of the stuff that I wanted with that code. :)


#22 nbskid   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

nbskid

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Thanks OP! Finally picked up a Retron 5!


#23 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

PayPal verification hiccups just saved me from spending $60! Thanks PayPal!

#24 WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

Thanks, i've been looking to upgrade from my galaxy S4, found a used mint S7 edge for $330.


#25 Chrono Gear   For the Horde! CAGiversary!   4942 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Chrono Gear

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

Picked up a couple of games on my hit list for a while. Was probably never going to find Shovel Knight got Vita for less than $50.


ach.png
#26 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

And thats a wrap!

Glad you guys were able to use yours, I didn't buy anything lol $60 saved

#27 dohdough   Sum Dum Guy CAGiversary!   6831 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

dohdough

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

Expired right as I was checking out...lolz


dohdough.png


