Posted Today, 01:11 AM

For those looking for a reasonable deal on a refurb PS4 slim, here's an option. Right now its oos, but periodically it will be in stock in small quantities.

Its the 500gb Uncharted bundle. The one I purchased didn't come with the original box, but has new Uncharted 4 on disc, shrink-wrapped console and all cables. All was in like new condition. Only drawback is 90 day warranty from Recon.

https://www.walmart....Bundle/55629372