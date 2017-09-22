Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

The gang talks Toys R Us, Xbox One X, Destiny 2, Destiny 2, and so much more (Destiny 2)!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $29.99 @ beastbuy ($23.99 w/ GCU) PRICE ERROR?!? HAHAHAHA

By chessnerd, Today, 05:07 AM

#1 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

ur welcum bitches

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500

 

supposed to cum with a hat but somehow you're getting no hat but $30 off. better if u assk me


#2 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3367 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 05:09 AM

It's supposed to have a free hat.  Deal of the day.  Might not be price error.


#3 rnrexpress3423  

rnrexpress3423

Posted Today, 05:11 AM

ur welcum bitches

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500

supposed to cum with a hat but somehow you're getting no hat but $30 off. better if u assk me

Got my order in! Had 10$ in rewards. I paid 14 and some change lol

Sent from my SM-G935T using Tapatalk

#4 YawnAmuroYawn  

YawnAmuroYawn

Posted Today, 05:11 AM

Wario64 and beast buy. My favorite combination.

#5 illucio   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

illucio

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Ugh. I'm tempted because it's a price error, but do I really want this game?


#6 DietKFC   I pay $60 for Kingdom Hearts Demos CAGiversary!   940 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

DietKFC

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Ugh. I'm tempted because it's a price error, but do I really want this game?

At this price it's a great game and nintendo games hold their value really well. Do it.


#7 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1122 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

price is amazing!...is this game that bad? 


DANNY_FAKnTASTIK.png

 

 

DANY+FAKnTASTIK.png

#8 DietKFC   I pay $60 for Kingdom Hearts Demos CAGiversary!   940 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

DietKFC

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

price is amazing!...is this game that bad? 

Has an 85% on Metacritic. People like it.


#9 inkcil   I'm baaaaaack....and I'm Entitled CAGiversary!   840 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

My best impression of a B*#!%:

 

Well I do declare!  You sir are a fine gentleman and I am in your honor.  Thank you kindly! 


#10 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   943 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Price is good but I want the hat too.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#11 yesan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

yesan

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Price error is probably BB subtracting the value of the hat from the game itself.  In for 1.


#12 HatersLoveMe707  

HatersLoveMe707

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

I can't believe I am going to miss out on this. I purchased GCU last weekend and it still has not activated on my account.


#13 Chrono Gear   For the Horde! CAGiversary!   4943 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Chrono Gear

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

In for my max 3. Maybe I can find someone to trade for MK8, Pokken Tournament, or Mario Odyssey when it comes out. Locked in a trade to Amazon for $60 for the 2 extras. Worst case scenario I’m out like $15 for a vastly better game than anyone thought it would be.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

ach.png
PM me if interested in my iTunes Credit, Legend of Zelda CE (GCN), XBLA codes, and more!

#14 n64warzone   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

n64warzone

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

I can't believe I am going to miss out on this. I purchased GCU last weekend and it still has not activated on my account.

even without GCU, $30 is a steal.


#15 MunkichioO   Lurker... o.o CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

MunkichioO

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

... just bought one last week.... and now it price drops ... time to get an adjustment


#16 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9586 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Dead?


Want to Earn a $10 Giftcard to Target, Macys, Walmart or Kohls doing nothing different than what you already do? Click Here and find out how it really pays to shop!

#17 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

sold out???


#18 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

... just bought one last week.... and now it price drops ... time to get an adjustment

better chat them up b4 it's fixed buddy boi hawt stuff


#19 TheBigHouse   What Up Doe? CAGiversary!   559 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

TheBigHouse

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

Dead

#20 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Looks dead to me. Was just on YouTube too and not really doing anything either. I'm surprised BB fixed it that quickly though.

=(
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#21 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Just bought 2 for in store pick up. I was gonna ship it but for $2 off, I said why not.

#22 TH Tuff Stuff   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   142 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

TH Tuff Stuff

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Price is good but I want the hat too.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk







hahaha yeah exactly. When I first saw the offer for the free hat I didn't care about it at all, but when I bought the game for $25 all of a sudden I'm like where the f is my hat!?

#23 TheBigHouse   What Up Doe? CAGiversary!   559 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

TheBigHouse

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

Got 1 for in store pickup

#24 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

Well that’s unlucky, I missed my chance. It’s dead on the site now.

#25 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

i will fight for that hat. it's the deal of the day MOTHERRUCKERS


#26 inkcil   I'm baaaaaack....and I'm Entitled CAGiversary!   840 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

Now it just says Coming Soon.  Glad I didn't do my typical over-analysis paralysis routine. 


#27 YawnAmuroYawn  

YawnAmuroYawn

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

Price error is probably BB subtracting the value of the hat from the game itself.  In for 1.


Game is msrp $60. Hat is $20. Glitch is $30. Glitch is over. Rip glitch.

#28 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

today is a good day. sold my scorpio preorder for $750 and now got 3 orders of this crap game. a lot of profit for sitting and eatig cheetos in moms basement


#29 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

I kept clicking through back and forth to cart and my order went through.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy