Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $29.99 @ beastbuy ($23.99 w/ GCU) PRICE ERROR?!? HAHAHAHA

ur welcum bitches
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500
supposed to cum with a hat but somehow you're getting no hat but $30 off. better if u assk me
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
ur welcum bitches
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500
supposed to cum with a hat but somehow you're getting no hat but $30 off. better if u assk me
Posted Today, 05:09 AM
It's supposed to have a free hat. Deal of the day. Might not be price error.
Posted Today, 05:11 AM
Got my order in! Had 10$ in rewards. I paid 14 and some change lol
ur welcum bitches
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500
supposed to cum with a hat but somehow you're getting no hat but $30 off. better if u assk me
Posted Today, 05:11 AM
Posted Today, 05:12 AM
Ugh. I'm tempted because it's a price error, but do I really want this game?
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
Ugh. I'm tempted because it's a price error, but do I really want this game?
At this price it's a great game and nintendo games hold their value really well. Do it.
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
price is amazing!...is this game that bad?
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
price is amazing!...is this game that bad?
Has an 85% on Metacritic. People like it.
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
My best impression of a B*#!%:
Well I do declare! You sir are a fine gentleman and I am in your honor. Thank you kindly!
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
Price error is probably BB subtracting the value of the hat from the game itself. In for 1.
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
I can't believe I am going to miss out on this. I purchased GCU last weekend and it still has not activated on my account.
Posted Today, 05:25 AM
Posted Today, 05:25 AM
I can't believe I am going to miss out on this. I purchased GCU last weekend and it still has not activated on my account.
even without GCU, $30 is a steal.
Posted Today, 05:25 AM
... just bought one last week.... and now it price drops ... time to get an adjustment
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
sold out???
Posted Today, 05:27 AM
... just bought one last week.... and now it price drops ... time to get an adjustment
better chat them up b4 it's fixed buddy boi hawt stuff
Posted Today, 05:27 AM
Posted Today, 05:28 AM
Posted Today, 05:28 AM
Posted Today, 05:28 AM
Price is good but I want the hat too.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted Today, 05:29 AM
Posted Today, 05:29 AM
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
i will fight for that hat. it's the deal of the day MOTHERRUCKERS
Posted Today, 05:31 AM
Now it just says Coming Soon. Glad I didn't do my typical over-analysis paralysis routine.
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
Price error is probably BB subtracting the value of the hat from the game itself. In for 1.
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
today is a good day. sold my scorpio preorder for $750 and now got 3 orders of this crap game. a lot of profit for sitting and eatig cheetos in moms basement
Posted Today, 05:32 AM