CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

Price glitch Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack for $12.99

By Shadowmoses12, Today, 09:13 PM

By Shadowmoses12, Today, 09:13 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5897423

hurry up and see if best buy will cancel it or get rid of price glitch 


Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:14 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

nvm deal is Dead


vic_x51

Posted Today, 09:15 PM  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 09:15 PM

damm

Thatguy1513

Posted Today, 09:16 PM  

Thatguy1513

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

It was only live for like a couple minutes.

#5 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

Was cleared from my cart before I could finish checking out.

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:17 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

first the mario and rabbids last night and this best buy is messing up with these glitches


blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 09:18 PM  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

Well...that was fast. Didn't see it until 10 minutes in and it's already dead
ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 09:30 PM  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 09:30 PM

Got one, see if it ships


#9 Adhiman  

Adhiman

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

Got one, see if it ships

 

I assume it will. I was already charged. 


Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:39 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

I assume it will. I was already charged. 

its pre-authorized charge not a full charge unless you did paypal


#11 Adhiman  

Adhiman

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

its pre-authorized charge not a full charge unless you did paypal

 

You're probably right. 


#12 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

wow missed it, if they fulfill this one and not the other PM last night I will be fuming lol


Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:05 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

wow missed it, if they fulfill this one and not the other PM last night I will be fuming lol

they won't they are sending email cancellations 


ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 10:07 PM  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

What was this? Both games?

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:08 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

What was this? Both games?

yes both games


ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 10:11 PM  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

All orders cancelled.


Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:15 PM  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 10:15 PM

and people are seriously going to call the 1-800 number wow


#18 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 10:26 PM

What was this? Both games?

Yup, it was an $80 dual pack


Kaiser499

Posted Today, 10:31 PM  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

Yep my order just got canceled.


#20 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 10:52 PM

I called customer service about something completely unrelated and they told me about 4 times that the orders from last night and today were cancelled due to pricing errors.

I just wanted them to fix my other shit.

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 11:23 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 11:23 PM

Toys r us is filing for bankruptcy and bestbuy is not honoring glitches.. Sounds like the economy is heading for the shitter!
