Price glitch Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack for $12.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5897423
hurry up and see if best buy will cancel it or get rid of price glitch
Jump to content
Posted Today, 09:13 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5897423
hurry up and see if best buy will cancel it or get rid of price glitch
Posted Today, 09:14 PM
nvm deal is Dead
Posted Today, 09:15 PM
Posted Today, 09:16 PM
Posted Today, 09:17 PM
Posted Today, 09:17 PM
first the mario and rabbids last night and this best buy is messing up with these glitches
Posted Today, 09:18 PM
Posted Today, 09:30 PM
Got one, see if it ships
Posted Today, 09:35 PM
Got one, see if it ships
I assume it will. I was already charged.
Posted Today, 09:39 PM
I assume it will. I was already charged.
its pre-authorized charge not a full charge unless you did paypal
Posted Today, 09:44 PM
its pre-authorized charge not a full charge unless you did paypal
You're probably right.
Posted Today, 10:03 PM
wow missed it, if they fulfill this one and not the other PM last night I will be fuming lol
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
wow missed it, if they fulfill this one and not the other PM last night I will be fuming lol
they won't they are sending email cancellations
Posted Today, 10:07 PM
Posted Today, 10:08 PM
What was this? Both games?
yes both games
Posted Today, 10:11 PM
All orders cancelled.
Posted Today, 10:15 PM
and people are seriously going to call the 1-800 number wow
Posted Today, 10:26 PM
What was this? Both games?
Yup, it was an $80 dual pack
Posted Today, 10:31 PM
Yep my order just got canceled.
Posted Today, 10:52 PM
Posted Today, 11:23 PM