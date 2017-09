Posted Today, 11:08 PM

So the deal is:

- Nintendo Switch grey joy-con

- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

the above for $339.99 with NO tax in most states (sorry California and Atlanta)

.......AND it's 8% eBay bucks running at the moment

http://www.ebay.com/itm/292264861719

the seller is one of the best ones I ever bought consoles before

you're welcome.