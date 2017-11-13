Samsung Pay - Microsoft Xbox Gift Card - $50 for $40 (20% off)
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:01 PM
Your Xbox balance can be used on Microsoft Store as well, so you can use them for their Black Friday deals.
Daily purchase limit is no more than two (2) gift cards per day, or no more than $100 in total gift card value per day, whichever comes first. Maximum $500 worth of Gift Cards can be purchases during the Promotional Period. Gift Cards are subject to retailer specific terms and conditions.
Samsung Pay works with the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Active and Galaxy Note 5. It is also available on the Gear S2 (only for transactions on NFC terminals) and Gear S3.
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:04 PM
Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?
Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:09 PM
Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?
Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!
It is probably only an app for Samsung devices.
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:21 PM
Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?
Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:24 PM
Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:26 PM
Posted 13 November 2017 - 08:10 PM
Posted 13 November 2017 - 08:40 PM
No way to get the deal without an android phone?
Unfortunately not.
Posted 13 November 2017 - 09:45 PM
Posted 13 November 2017 - 11:17 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 12:29 AM
well in case anyone else was having payment issues i uninstalled the app and reinstalled it and now its working
Posted 14 November 2017 - 12:55 AM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:22 AM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:26 AM
I have an android phone but its an HTC. I have Android Pay but not Samsung Pay, are those 2 different apps?
When I go to the play store, there is no Samsung pay just android pay.
Basically, can I get this on Android Pay.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:51 AM
I have an android phone but its an HTC. I have Android Pay but not Samsung Pay, are those 2 different apps?
When I go to the play store, there is no Samsung pay just android pay.
Basically, can I get this on Android Pay.
You have to have one of the newer Samsung phones.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:59 AM
Works great!
Samsung Pay only works for those who have fairly modern Samsung phones/devices.
You also get x10 reward points on your first gift card purchase each day, and then standard points for your tier on the second one. That adds another 2-3 dollars of value on to the transaction.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 04:23 AM
btw these can also be used to buy physical products off microsoft.com NOT just digital.. so you could technically get an xbox one x for 100 dollars off if you buy 2 everyday since the max is 500 but 100 per day.. you'd have to buy gift cards for 5 days straight
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:21 AM
Getting an xbox one x for $400 + tax? sounds cool! I tried to find the terms and conditions on samsung pay. I couldn't find the limits of the gift card code purchase. I just want to make sure the gift card codes will work on Xbox hardware purchase. I don't want to spend $500 on Digital games coz i love to collect Disc.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:28 AM
Getting an xbox one x for $400 + tax? sounds cool! I tried to find the terms and conditions on samsung pay. I couldn't find the limits of the gift card code purchase. I just want to make sure the gift card codes will work on Xbox hardware purchase. I don't want to spend $500 on Digital games coz i love to collect Disc.
Limit usually is 2 GCs per day and total of $500 during the life of the promotion. If anyone is interested, I can sell them a $50 Xbox GC for $40 since I don't plan on using it.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:37 AM
I bought my Xbox one X off a similar discount. Cost 535 after tax - $110 from redeeming gift cards.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 09:37 AM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:17 PM
seems they literally mean 24 hours.. so you have to wait for 24 hours not calendar day
Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:42 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 09:49 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:32 PM
well in case anyone else was having payment issues i uninstalled the app and reinstalled it and now its working
Looks like I'm having issues to. Keeps saying fail to connect when adding my card. Tyres reinstalling and still.no luck. Wil try again later tonight I gues.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:50 PM
Where on the app is the deal. Cant find the deal anywhere. And there is no search feature
*EDIT* Found it in the "Store" section
Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:55 PM
go under gift cards. Then you can search for Microsoft and it'll say 20% off.
Where on the app is the deal. Cant find the deal anywhere. And there is no search feature
Posted 14 November 2017 - 11:57 PM
Looks like I'm having issues to. Keeps saying fail to connect when adding my card. Tyres reinstalling and still.no luck. Wil try again later tonight I gues.
same :( Was hoping to stock up on credit for Rock Band songs (My xbox is basically just a rock band TV adapter...)
Posted 15 November 2017 - 12:51 AM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:03 AM