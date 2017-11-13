Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Samsung Pay - Microsoft Xbox Gift Card - $50 for $40 (20% off)

By SukhShanti, Nov 13 2017 07:01 PM

#1 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:01 PM

Using your Samsung Pay app, you can buy a $50 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card for $40.

Your Xbox balance can be used on Microsoft Store as well, so you can use them for their Black Friday deals.
 
Daily purchase limit is no more than two (2) gift cards per day, or no more than $100 in total gift card value per day, whichever comes first. Maximum $500 worth of Gift Cards can be purchases during the Promotional Period. Gift Cards are subject to retailer specific terms and conditions.

Samsung Pay works with the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Active and Galaxy Note 5. It is also available on the Gear S2 (only for transactions on NFC terminals) and Gear S3.

#2 fenz4ever

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:04 PM  

fenz4ever

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:04 PM

Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?

 

Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!


ach.png

#3 chnandler_bong

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:09 PM  

chnandler_bong

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:09 PM

Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?

 

Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!

It is probably only an app for Samsung devices.


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#4 Mando44646

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:21 PM  

Mando44646

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:21 PM

Any insight on this app? Is it a mobile app because I dont see it in the iOS app store?

 

Also, how quickly do you receive the gift card? I would like to buy one today for usage today as well. Thanks!

Samsung Pay works with the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Active and Galaxy Note 5. It is also available on the Gear S2 (only for transactions on NFC terminals) and Gear S3. 

#5 srac84  

srac84

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:24 PM

Getting a failed payment

#6 miyamotorola

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:26 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted 13 November 2017 - 07:26 PM

I wish I had $40

#7 victimsofadown

Posted 13 November 2017 - 08:10 PM  

victimsofadown

Posted 13 November 2017 - 08:10 PM

No way to get the deal without an android phone?
Posted Image

#8 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 13 November 2017 - 08:40 PM

No way to get the deal without an android phone?


Unfortunately not.

#9 TooPoor

Posted 13 November 2017 - 09:45 PM  

TooPoor

Posted 13 November 2017 - 09:45 PM

Microsoft only, I have a the phone but no need for MS money...

Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#10 srac84  

srac84

Posted 13 November 2017 - 11:17 PM

Anyone else having issues with payment

#11 srac84  

srac84

Posted 14 November 2017 - 12:29 AM

well in case anyone else was having payment issues i uninstalled the app and reinstalled it and now its working


#12 madmak28

Posted 14 November 2017 - 12:55 AM  

madmak28

Posted 14 November 2017 - 12:55 AM

Thanks OP! Bought two. Come on MS, bring on the digital holiday sale!

#13 damonoxide

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:22 AM  

damonoxide

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:22 AM

Damn, hoping for some similar deals on PSN credit in the next couple weeks. My wife also just got a Samsung phone so that'd be awesome

#14 freeza

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:26 AM  

freeza

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:26 AM

I have an android phone but its an HTC.  I have Android Pay but not Samsung Pay, are those 2 different apps?

 

When I go to the play store, there is no Samsung pay just android pay.

 

Basically, can I get this on Android Pay.


#15 baboonfreak

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:51 AM  

baboonfreak

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:51 AM

I have an android phone but its an HTC.  I have Android Pay but not Samsung Pay, are those 2 different apps?

 

When I go to the play store, there is no Samsung pay just android pay.

 

Basically, can I get this on Android Pay.

You have to have one of the newer Samsung phones.


#16 Collaborator

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:59 AM  

Collaborator

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:59 AM

Works great!

 

Samsung Pay only works for those who have fairly modern Samsung phones/devices.

 

You also get x10 reward points on your first gift card purchase each day, and then standard points for your tier on the second one.  That adds another 2-3 dollars of value on to the transaction.


#17 srac84  

srac84

Posted 14 November 2017 - 04:23 AM

btw these can also be used to buy physical products off microsoft.com NOT just digital.. so you could technically get an xbox one x for 100 dollars off if you buy 2 everyday since the max is 500 but 100 per day.. you'd have to buy gift cards for 5 days straight


#18 toshi

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:21 AM  

toshi

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:21 AM

Getting an xbox one x for $400 + tax? sounds cool!  I tried to find the terms and conditions on samsung pay.  I couldn't find the limits of the gift card code purchase. I just want to make sure the gift card codes will work on Xbox hardware purchase. I don't want to spend $500 on Digital games coz i love to collect Disc.


#19 Agadama

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:28 AM  

Agadama

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:28 AM

Getting an xbox one x for $400 + tax? sounds cool!  I tried to find the terms and conditions on samsung pay.  I couldn't find the limits of the gift card code purchase. I just want to make sure the gift card codes will work on Xbox hardware purchase. I don't want to spend $500 on Digital games coz i love to collect Disc.

Limit usually is 2 GCs per day and total of $500 during the life of the promotion. If anyone is interested, I can sell them a $50 Xbox GC for $40 since I don't plan on using it.


Check my Tradelist..

Current selling: 1-Year PlayStation Plus codes

#20 Micadelic

Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:37 AM  

Micadelic

Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:37 AM

I bought my Xbox one X off a similar discount. Cost 535 after tax - $110 from redeeming gift cards.


#21 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 November 2017 - 09:37 AM

Got one, I plan on getting a few towards an X as well.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#22 srac84  

srac84

Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:17 PM

seems they literally mean 24 hours.. so you have to wait for 24 hours not calendar day


#23 chrisbravo

Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:42 PM  

chrisbravo

Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:42 PM

I hope the promo lasts at least 5 days to get all the GC I need fot that X

#24 FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 09:49 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 09:49 PM

Does this have an expiration date on the sale? I'm tempted but I wish I knew the prices on games beforehand.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#25 FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:32 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:32 PM

well in case anyone else was having payment issues i uninstalled the app and reinstalled it and now its working


Looks like I'm having issues to. Keeps saying fail to connect when adding my card. Tyres reinstalling and still.no luck. Wil try again later tonight I gues.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#26 Jaevicious

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:50 PM  

Jaevicious

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:50 PM

Where on the app is the deal. Cant find the deal anywhere. And there is no search feature

 

*EDIT*  Found it in the "Store" section


#27 FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:55 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 14 November 2017 - 10:55 PM

Where on the app is the deal. Cant find the deal anywhere. And there is no search feature

go under gift cards. Then you can search for Microsoft and it'll say 20% off.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#28 Zmonkay

Posted 14 November 2017 - 11:57 PM  

Zmonkay

Posted 14 November 2017 - 11:57 PM

Looks like I'm having issues to. Keeps saying fail to connect when adding my card. Tyres reinstalling and still.no luck. Wil try again later tonight I gues.

same :(  Was hoping to stock up on credit for Rock Band songs (My xbox is basically just a rock band TV adapter...)


For Trade: Humble Fodder (Sheltered), want Humble Fodder (Van Helsing) http://www.cheapassg...291#post2498291

yourfree360games referal: SIGN UP AND GET FREE 360 games with easy and free (or dirt cheap) trial offers
http://www.yourfree3....php?ref=233445

#29 FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 November 2017 - 12:51 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 November 2017 - 12:51 AM

Guess some people fixed the connect problem by doing a factory reset on their phone...... But I don't really want to do that.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#30 srac84  

srac84

Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:03 AM

Just got 2 more 4 total
