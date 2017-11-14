Redbox: Reserve select games, get the first night free

Posted 14 November 2017 - 04:00 PM

This is a pretty sweet deal if you have a day to binge a game. I used a free code on Uncharted Lost Legacy a few weeks ago and cleared the story. You could do the same for Destiny 2 and easily clear the story and any meaningful content (outside the raid) to see if you would be interested in the DLC coming soon. DOOM isn't long either.

I would do this for South Park, but I feel like I want to go slow and enjoy the laughs. Redbox doesn't generally work for me with games as I don't have the free time to really take advantage of it, but I'm sure I'll check more out when the semester is over.