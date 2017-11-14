Redbox: Reserve select games, get the first night free
Online reservations only. Discount applies to first rental day only.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:21 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 03:19 PM
Not bad. Really wish Cod WW2 was an option so I could see If I want it on Black Friday. > Id grab Wolfenstien of South Park but they are already definite purchases for me.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 03:58 PM
knack 2 babyyy
Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 04:00 PM
This is a pretty sweet deal if you have a day to binge a game. I used a free code on Uncharted Lost Legacy a few weeks ago and cleared the story. You could do the same for Destiny 2 and easily clear the story and any meaningful content (outside the raid) to see if you would be interested in the DLC coming soon. DOOM isn't long either.
I would do this for South Park, but I feel like I want to go slow and enjoy the laughs. Redbox doesn't generally work for me with games as I don't have the free time to really take advantage of it, but I'm sure I'll check more out when the semester is over.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:25 PM
Fortunately I decided just before the 1st trophy would have popped so I was able to delete it from my history.
Felt like a demo flash game version of Borderlands.
For reference: I loved Saints Row IV and BL2. I was fully prepared to buy this for $10 after renting for free.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:37 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:54 PM
What's the earliest you can check out the game and the latest you can return it and have it fall within the 1 day period?
Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:55 PM
Worked great to find out that I highly disliked Agents of Mayhem within 10 minutes of playing.
Next time make a dummy account and you won't have to worry about having and incomplete game in your trophy list.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 07:10 PM
When does this expire? Link Doesn’t say
The icon says "Games Week", so I assume it's good throughout this week, but it's weird they didn't put a date anywhere.
Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:38 PM
Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:41 PM
You can rent a game after midnight and return it by 9pm the next day. Almost 45 hours if done right.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 12:56 AM
I might do this for South Park, thanks.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:18 AM
Not bad. Really wish Cod WW2 was an option so I could see If I want it on Black Friday. > Id grab Wolfenstien of South Park but they are already definite purchases for me.
Same, those are the two games I'm going to pick up for sure on Black Friday.
Also thanks OP for this. I'll give it a try tomorrow.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:26 AM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:04 AM
I just took one game back that I rented yesterday and was able to rent two more for free again... It seems like the first night is free, but there is no limit to the amount of games you can rent...
I got hit with a limit on the app.
Picked up one game at a 711. And went to see if I could reserve another game at another location. It told me I am at my limit for free rentals for the day. Did you rent it at the kiosk?
Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:35 AM
Thanks, I rented MvC Infinite for the story, pretty fun four hours. Still terrible at fighters.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:56 AM
Did you return the game before trying to reserve another? It worked for me but I didn't reserve game 2 until I returned game 1.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:32 PM
I reserved one on my phone and went to Walmart to pick it. Then reserved another one on my phone and went to another location and picked it up. My friend did the same thing.