CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Redbox: Reserve select games, get the first night free

By stryker, Nov 14 2017 01:21 PM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   431 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 14 November 2017 - 01:21 PM

Redbox: Reserve select games, get the first night free

Online reservations only.  Discount applies to first rental day only.


#2 Dustwalker14   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   240 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Dustwalker14

Posted 14 November 2017 - 03:19 PM

Not bad. Really wish Cod WW2 was an option so I could see If I want it on Black Friday. > Id grab Wolfenstien of South Park but they are already definite purchases for me.


#3 United_Korea   Gunpla Addict CAGiversary!   1082 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted 14 November 2017 - 03:58 PM

knack 2 babyyy


#4 gthirst   Esper CAGiversary!   1184 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

gthirst

Posted 14 November 2017 - 04:00 PM

This is a pretty sweet deal if you have a day to binge a game.  I used a free code on Uncharted Lost Legacy a few weeks ago and cleared the story.  You could do the same for Destiny 2 and easily clear the story and any meaningful content (outside the raid) to see if you would be interested in the DLC coming soon.  DOOM isn't long either.

 

I would do this for South Park, but I feel like I want to go slow and enjoy the laughs.  Redbox doesn't generally work for me with games as I don't have the free time to really take advantage of it, but I'm sure I'll check more out when the semester is over.


#5 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6073 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:25 PM

Worked great to find out that I highly disliked Agents of Mayhem within 10 minutes of playing.

Fortunately I decided just before the 1st trophy would have popped so I was able to delete it from my history.

Felt like a demo flash game version of Borderlands.

For reference: I loved Saints Row IV and BL2. I was fully prepared to buy this for $10 after renting for free.

#6 perfectsil   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   277 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

perfectsil

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:37 PM

When does this expire? Link Doesn’t say

#7 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:54 PM

What's the earliest you can check out the game and the latest you can return it and have it fall within the 1 day period?  


#8 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2336 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 14 November 2017 - 05:55 PM

Worked great to find out that I highly disliked Agents of Mayhem within 10 minutes of playing.

Fortunately I decided just before the 1st trophy would have popped so I was able to delete it from my history.

Felt like a demo flash game version of Borderlands.

For reference: I loved Saints Row IV and BL2. I was fully prepared to buy this for $10 after renting for free.


Next time make a dummy account and you won't have to worry about having and incomplete game in your trophy list.
#9 Z-Saber   Dancing is about butts now CAGiversary!   5559 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted 14 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

Or just play games.

#10 nny   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   324 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

nny

Posted 14 November 2017 - 07:10 PM

When does this expire? Link Doesn’t say

The icon says "Games Week", so I assume it's good throughout this week, but it's weird they didn't put a date anywhere.


#11 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1138 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:38 PM

Wwe for me.

#12 Master Shake   I AM IMMORTAL! CAGiversary!   1696 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Master Shake

Posted 14 November 2017 - 08:41 PM

What's the earliest you can check out the game and the latest you can return it and have it fall within the 1 day period?

You can rent a game after midnight and return it by 9pm the next day. Almost 45 hours if done right.

#13 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 15 November 2017 - 12:56 AM

You can rent a game after midnight and return it by 9pm the next day. Almost 45 hours if done right.

I might do this for South Park, thanks.  


#14 lqlegit  

lqlegit

Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:18 AM

Not bad. Really wish Cod WW2 was an option so I could see If I want it on Black Friday. > Id grab Wolfenstien of South Park but they are already definite purchases for me.


Same, those are the two games I'm going to pick up for sure on Black Friday.

Also thanks OP for this. I'll give it a try tomorrow.

#15 lqlegit  

lqlegit

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:26 AM

I just took one game back that I rented yesterday and was able to rent two more for free again... It seems like the first night is free, but there is no limit to the amount of games you can rent...

#16 Flo25  

Flo25

Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:04 AM

I just took one game back that I rented yesterday and was able to rent two more for free again... It seems like the first night is free, but there is no limit to the amount of games you can rent...

I got hit with a limit on the app.

 

Picked up one game at a 711.  And went to see if I could reserve another game at another location.  It told me I am at my limit for free rentals for the day.  Did you rent it at the kiosk?


#17 gldndomer  

gldndomer

Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:35 AM

Thanks, I rented MvC Infinite for the story, pretty fun four hours. Still terrible at fighters.


#18 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:56 AM

I got hit with a limit on the app.
 
Picked up one game at a 711.  And went to see if I could reserve another game at another location.  It told me I am at my limit for free rentals for the day.  Did you rent it at the kiosk?


Did you return the game before trying to reserve another? It worked for me but I didn't reserve game 2 until I returned game 1.

#19 lqlegit  

lqlegit

Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:32 PM

I got hit with a limit on the app.
 
Picked up one game at a 711.  And went to see if I could reserve another game at another location.  It told me I am at my limit for free rentals for the day.  Did you rent it at the kiosk?


I reserved one on my phone and went to Walmart to pick it. Then reserved another one on my phone and went to another location and picked it up. My friend did the same thing.
