Posted 14 November 2017 - 03:23 PM

​Hi everyone! This is my first topic I've started. Let me know if I'm doing an incorrect format...

Sams Club Black Friday deals were leaked today:

Xbox One S 500GB console + controller - $189

PlayStation 4 1TB console + controller - $199

Hours have not yet been announced but they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

That is all....

Link: (credit to BFads.net)

https://www.bfads.ne...ds/black-friday