Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:00 AM

Got a text that offers 50% more bonus credit when trading in Xbone, PS4, and Switch games. Also, $25 bonus when selling switch and PS4 systems (thru Nov. 17). YMMV.

Not sure how many people will find this useful, because Disc Replay is only in the Midwest and deals may vary from store to store.