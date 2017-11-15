Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Everybody's Golf [PS4] - $14.99 Used at Redbox

By Buckeye23, Nov 15 2017 01:44 PM

#1 Buckeye23  

Buckeye23

Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:44 PM

Get it while you can!


#2 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2685 Posts   Joined 2.6 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:46 PM

16194736.jpg

#3 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   846 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:55 PM

Fun game, got it for $19 at launch from google express

#4 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2864 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:55 PM

Great game.

Pro Tip: If it says the game isn’t near you to purchase you can find a place to rent it (if available) and then return it to a Walmart/Walgreens that does sell games and then just buy it from the machine you just returned it to.

It’s strange only certain machines sell games but this is a workaround for the ones that don’t.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



 

#5 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:02 PM

Hmm, I think I'll wait until I can get it at Walmart for $19 new. I do want to play, but I'm not in any hurry. I think my wife would love it also! Either way, Thanks OP!


#6 MildObstruction   then let my “insanity” be the mother of my betrayal CAGiversary!   16693 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

MildObstruction

Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:04 PM

Great game.

Pro Tip: If it says the game isn’t near you to purchase you can find a place to rent it (if available) and then return it to a Walmart/Walgreens that does sell games and then just buy it from the machine you just returned it to.


16194736.jpg

MildObstruction.png

#7 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2685 Posts   Joined 2.6 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:40 PM

Great game.

Pro Tip: If it says the game isn’t near you to purchase you can find a place to rent it (if available) and then return it to a Walmart/Walgreens that does sell games and then just buy it from the machine you just returned it to.

It’s strange only certain machines sell games but this is a workaround for the ones that don’t.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Walmart is one of the only places around me that doesn't sell games in their redbox.

#8 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6073 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:03 PM

Don't forget about Knack 2! (+ obligatory but unknown "baybeee!!" or something)

Also $14.99 and will hopefully drop to $9.99 next week along with eGolf like Redbox usually does.

1050581.png

#9 Captain Kirk   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Captain Kirk

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:14 PM

Do these redbox games include the original box or is it the disc only?


#10 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1500 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:37 PM

Was this game decent?


#11 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:44 PM

Was this game decent?

No it's terrible.  As a HUGE fan of HSG I purchased this day 1 and regretted it pretty quickly.  This game is a HUGE step back from my favorite, Out of Bounds.

 

The leveling up system is awful, the single player is a grind just to unlock the courses, and they have this custom club thing that you don't really see until after you beat single player mode, which basically turns it into a pay-2-win game, unless you'd rather spend dozens of hours doing non golf stuff to find gems to upgrade your clubs.

 

Oh and no online tourneys yet.

 

Do yourself a favor and pass.  I got it for $15 at launch and wished I didn't give Clap Hanz my money.


#12 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2282 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:53 PM

Do these redbox games include the original box or is it the disc only?

bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahaha .... bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.


HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

#13 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7961 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:57 PM

I have to say the games OK, but it doesn't feel as good as other Hot Shots games. I'd recommend the Vita one over this one. Also didn't like the graphics much and the single player feels a bit repetitive. It's decent enough though and worth I think $10.


  • ck0 likes this

#14 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:31 PM

Will wait for $10 for Golf and Knack 2, should happen in next week or 2.

Got burnt buying Redbox games too soon.

#15 Sarobi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Sarobi

Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:37 PM

Was this game decent?

Yes. If you like golf games you won't find much of an issue with it. It's definitely worth it $15


#16 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7889 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:48 PM

Walmart is one of the only places around me that doesn't sell games in their redbox.

i believe if its a chain of stores that sell video games themselves they arent allowed to sell games in the redboxes. Aside from Walmart not having redboxes that sell games, Meijer stores' redboxes dont sell games either.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#17 ck0  

ck0

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:54 PM

Sad to hear about the lukewarm reception from Golf fans.  I'm a fan of HSG myself and this one looked off to me.  Glad to see my instincts were right.

 

I dunno why everyone is inserting Knack 2 in this topic, but that game sucks, just like the first.  I got it free during that PSN glitch and tried it for 10 minutes before deleting the game from the PS4 HDD.  They really have no idea how to make a good game at all.  Mascot is not memorable in any way, and the characters look like fugly, like failed animation interns made them trying to replicate PIXAR)


#18 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6073 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 17 November 2017 - 01:53 AM

It's $9.99!!!!  That was quicker than I thought it would be.

 

Knack 2 is also $9.99...but I'll pass on that.  Never played more than an hour of the first one.  Ok game though.

 

 

BTW: Everybody's Golf is a chore and nothing special.  It's about as barebones as you can imagine.  I only bought it for my wife.

 

I'm the only one mentioning Knack...mostly because it's on...par...with eGolf as far as pricepoint, release date, and "nobody really cares about this game" status.


1050581.png

#19 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1221 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:25 AM

Man...reading this thread is disappointing. I was planning on picking up Everybody's Golf during black Friday, but I guess I'll just wait for Mario golf or stick with golf story for now.
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#20 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6073 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:45 AM

Regardless of its mediocrity, it's worth $10. They're crazy thinking it should have been $40. A PS4 game shouldn't have less courses than a 3DS game.

1050581.png

#21 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:28 AM

Will wait for $10 for Golf and Knack 2, should happen in next week or 2.Got burnt buying Redbox games too soon.


I mean in the next day or 2 lol

#22 V878   Let's hug it out CAGiversary!   1007 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

V878

Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:17 AM

Was this game decent?

I've heard pretty good things about the game on other forums. Core mechanics of playing golf are pretty solid and it sounds like a pretty fun game to pick and play casually. Plus there's a good amount of customization for your character if that interests you. Main complaint I've heard is it's too grindy to unlock new courses and such. I'll probably pick it up at some point because I've been looking for a new golf game to play.


#23 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2232 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:26 PM

It's not mediocre. I'm not even a golf fan and it's one of my favorite games of the year. Easily the best Hot Shots game I've played since the PS1 days.

#24 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2282 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:30 PM

Meh EG doesn't hold a candle to Mario golf. I actually think the older hot shots games had more personality. This one seems off for some reason. Not understanding why it got so much praise.

HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

#25 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3167 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:37 PM

They should make a game called Everybody Shits.

#26 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1160 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:13 PM

They should make a game called Everybody Shits.

are 5 yrs old? most of your comments on this site are so childish and without any substance


DANNY_FAKnTASTIK.png

 

 

DANY+FAKnTASTIK.png

#27 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   587 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:03 AM

Great game.

Pro Tip: If it says the game isn’t near you to purchase you can find a place to rent it (if available) and then return it to a Walmart/Walgreens that does sell games and then just buy it from the machine you just returned it to.

It’s strange only certain machines sell games but this is a workaround for the ones that don’t.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Great tip since there’s almost always a code for a free or half price first day rental.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy