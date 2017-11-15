Get it while you can!
Everybody's Golf [PS4] - $14.99 Used at Redbox
Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:44 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:46 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:55 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 01:55 PM
Pro Tip: If it says the game isn’t near you to purchase you can find a place to rent it (if available) and then return it to a Walmart/Walgreens that does sell games and then just buy it from the machine you just returned it to.
It’s strange only certain machines sell games but this is a workaround for the ones that don’t.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:02 PM
Hmm, I think I'll wait until I can get it at Walmart for $19 new. I do want to play, but I'm not in any hurry. I think my wife would love it also! Either way, Thanks OP!
Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:04 PM
Great game.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 02:40 PM
Walmart is one of the only places around me that doesn't sell games in their redbox.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:03 PM
Also $14.99 and will hopefully drop to $9.99 next week along with eGolf like Redbox usually does.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:14 PM
Do these redbox games include the original box or is it the disc only?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:37 PM
Was this game decent?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:44 PM
Was this game decent?
No it's terrible. As a HUGE fan of HSG I purchased this day 1 and regretted it pretty quickly. This game is a HUGE step back from my favorite, Out of Bounds.
The leveling up system is awful, the single player is a grind just to unlock the courses, and they have this custom club thing that you don't really see until after you beat single player mode, which basically turns it into a pay-2-win game, unless you'd rather spend dozens of hours doing non golf stuff to find gems to upgrade your clubs.
Oh and no online tourneys yet.
Do yourself a favor and pass. I got it for $15 at launch and wished I didn't give Clap Hanz my money.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:53 PM
Do these redbox games include the original box or is it the disc only?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 04:57 PM
I have to say the games OK, but it doesn't feel as good as other Hot Shots games. I'd recommend the Vita one over this one. Also didn't like the graphics much and the single player feels a bit repetitive. It's decent enough though and worth I think $10.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:31 PM
Got burnt buying Redbox games too soon.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:37 PM
Was this game decent?
Yes. If you like golf games you won't find much of an issue with it. It's definitely worth it $15
Posted 15 November 2017 - 05:48 PM
Walmart is one of the only places around me that doesn't sell games in their redbox.
i believe if its a chain of stores that sell video games themselves they arent allowed to sell games in the redboxes. Aside from Walmart not having redboxes that sell games, Meijer stores' redboxes dont sell games either.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:54 PM
Sad to hear about the lukewarm reception from Golf fans. I'm a fan of HSG myself and this one looked off to me. Glad to see my instincts were right.
I dunno why everyone is inserting Knack 2 in this topic, but that game sucks, just like the first. I got it free during that PSN glitch and tried it for 10 minutes before deleting the game from the PS4 HDD. They really have no idea how to make a good game at all. Mascot is not memorable in any way, and the characters look like fugly, like failed animation interns made them trying to replicate PIXAR)
Posted 17 November 2017 - 01:53 AM
It's $9.99!!!! That was quicker than I thought it would be.
Knack 2 is also $9.99...but I'll pass on that. Never played more than an hour of the first one. Ok game though.
BTW: Everybody's Golf is a chore and nothing special. It's about as barebones as you can imagine. I only bought it for my wife.
I'm the only one mentioning Knack...mostly because it's on...par...with eGolf as far as pricepoint, release date, and "nobody really cares about this game" status.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:25 AM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:45 AM
Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:28 AM
Will wait for $10 for Golf and Knack 2, should happen in next week or 2.Got burnt buying Redbox games too soon.
I mean in the next day or 2 lol
Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:17 AM
Was this game decent?
I've heard pretty good things about the game on other forums. Core mechanics of playing golf are pretty solid and it sounds like a pretty fun game to pick and play casually. Plus there's a good amount of customization for your character if that interests you. Main complaint I've heard is it's too grindy to unlock new courses and such. I'll probably pick it up at some point because I've been looking for a new golf game to play.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:26 PM
Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:30 PM
Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:37 PM
Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:13 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:03 AM
Great game.
Great tip since there’s almost always a code for a free or half price first day rental.
