Everybody's Golf [PS4] - $14.99 Used at Redbox

Was this game decent?

No it's terrible. As a HUGE fan of HSG I purchased this day 1 and regretted it pretty quickly. This game is a HUGE step back from my favorite, Out of Bounds.

The leveling up system is awful, the single player is a grind just to unlock the courses, and they have this custom club thing that you don't really see until after you beat single player mode, which basically turns it into a pay-2-win game, unless you'd rather spend dozens of hours doing non golf stuff to find gems to upgrade your clubs.

Oh and no online tourneys yet.

Do yourself a favor and pass. I got it for $15 at launch and wished I didn't give Clap Hanz my money.